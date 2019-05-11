Share

Sony will be bringing back Days of Play this year despite its absence at E3, with the annual sales event to again offer a limited edition PlayStation 4.

For the first time ever, the PlayStation will not be participating at E3, as Sony said that it will be looking for “inventive opportunities to engage the community.” Sony usually launches Days of Play around the time that E3 starts, and it was initially unclear if the annual sales event would be brought back this year.

In its latest State of Play, Sony revealed that Days of Play will indeed be coming back this year, while also announcing a limited edition, steel gray PlayStation 4.

Steel yourself. Introducing the Limited Edition Days of Play PS4 system in Steel Gray #StateOfPlay pic.twitter.com/aP9BV2XtsV — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 9, 2019

Sony is sticking with tradition, as a limited edition console has always headlined Days of Play. Last year, it was a royal blue PlayStation 4 with a large gold PlayStation emblem embossed on the top. This year, the steel gray PlayStation 4 does not look as daring, but it has a very sleek finish with the PlayStation button symbols at the top. Similar to last year, the console will be a 1TB version, and will come with a matching DualShock 4 controller.

There is no official announcement yet on the price of the steel gray PlayStation 4, but it will likely still cost the standard $300, which is not a bad price to pay for a limited edition version. It is unclear why Sony did not decide to release a PlayStation 4 Pro instead though.

If Sony will follow the pattern of previous years, it will be revealing its full slate for Days of Play near the end of May. The annual event will offer discounts across both games and hardware, in addition to starting sales for the limited edition PlayStation 4.

The return of Days of Play was the second to the last announcement for the latest State of Play, which ended with the latest trailer for the long-awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake. The teaser gave a glimpse of Cloud, Aerith, and Barrett, while showing off the game’s real-time combat system. The trailer said that more information will be revealed in June, which will likely be at E3 2019.

Other highlights of State of Play include the remake of PlayStation classic MediEvil and the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion.