  1. Gaming

Dead by Daylight is bringing The Ring to its horrifying world

DeAngelo Epps
By

The newest chapter of Dead by Daylight, the hit multiplayer survival horror game, is bringing a Japanese cult classic icon with it. The Dead by Daylight world is colliding with the story of Ringu, the cult classic that was famously adapted into The Ring, the hit horror mystery film.

Dead by Daylight went from being known for its fear-filled gameplay to gaining even more recognition for its horror collaborations. It’s featured various icons from the genre, including Pinhead from Hellraiser, Freddy Krueger, Nemesis of Resident Evil 3 fame, Silent Hill’s Pyramid Head, Michael Myers, and more.

Not only will Dead by Daylight be mixing in pieces from the film adaptation of Ringu, but the original novel as well. The trailer hasn’t shown exactly what all will be coming with the new chapter. though we can surmise the main antagonist of the Ring series, Sadako Yamamura, will appear as a new playable killer.

“This new chapter inspired by Kōji Suzuki’s novel and the original acclaimed film adaptation will open the door for endless thrills and countless gameplay possibilities,” the devs behind Dead by Daylight, Behaviour Interactive, said in a press release, “as it merges the eerie and melancholic world of the psychological horror masterwork with the twisted fantasy of Dead by Daylight.”

The new chapter of Dead by Daylight featuring elements from the Ring franchise hasn’t been given a specific release date, but it is confirmed to appear on screens everywhere (just like Sadoko Yamamura herself) in March 2022.

Editors' Recommendations

Elden Ring gameplay trailer shows off open world, spectral horses

The Land Between in Elden Ring.

From Splatterhouse to Resident Evil, horror games found the fun in fear

Resident Evil Village House Beneviento doll.

9 terrifying horror games you can play on Xbox Game Pass this Halloween

Back 4 Blood Stinger preparing to attack.

It’s time for a Marvel-style video game crossover universe

Sora and Mario shake hands in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

This robot vacuum is $99 at Walmart and it could be a mistake

Eufy RoboVac X8 robot vacuum cleaner on grey floor.

Apple’s rumored foldable iPhone is still several years away

Camera viewfinder on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Gateway 14-inch Laptop in many color configurations.

Apple iOS 15: News, features, and everything you need to know

Apple's Craig Federighi standing in front of the iOS 15 logo.

The best iPhone 13 Mini cases and covers

iPhone 13 mini case feature image.

Xbox Game Pass adds Mortal Kombat 11, loses three Yakuza games

Mortal Kombat 11 character screen featuring Skorpion.

The Best Food Delivery Service Apps for 2021

how to safely order food delivery grubhub

The best smart thermostats for 2021

Google Nest thermostat.