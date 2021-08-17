After tons of teasing and speculation, the Dead by Daylight team finally officially announced that Hellraiser of the horror franchise bearing the same name is coming to the game. As with guest characters of the past, Hellraiser himself will likely be playable and free to use for players looking to torture poor souls unfortunate enough to come into contact with him.

We have such sights to show you! #Hellraiser… coming soon.

We have such sights to show you! #Hellraiser… coming soon.

Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer survival-horror title that has quickly become known for its inclusion of horror icons from various media. Recently, we’ve seen Resident Evil favorites Leon, Jill, and Nemesis added, along with many others like Ghostface, Pyramid Head, and Cheryl Mason.

On August 13, the Dead by Daylight team released the first clue at who the next guest villain was going to be with a simple static television clip. While some fans immediately guessed Hellraiser, others thought there would be a Five Nights at Freddy’s character coming. Today the former group was proved correct.

While Hellraiser is joining Dead by Daylight, Stranger Things content is leaving the game. All of Dead by Daylight‘s Stranger Things DLC is being delisted on November 17. As a final goodbye, all this DLC is currently available on sale until its removed from the game entirely.

The arrival date of the upcoming Hellraiser DLC hasn’t been shared just yet, but the team has stated that it’s coming soon. It’s currently unknown if only the title character of the horror franchise will be added or if his demonic partners will be coming along with him.

