 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Retro-inspired Halloween, Evil Dead platformers coming this October — with a little twist

By
RetroRealms Announcement Trailer

Remember when Boss Team Games announced it was working on two games based on the 1978 slasher classic Halloween yesterday? Well, the studio followed up on that news today by revealing one of those games is a 16-bit action platformer, and it’s coming out in October.

Recommended Videos

WayForward Technologies has teamed up with Boss Team on the first two titles for RetroRealms, a new series of retro-inspired console and PC games. The first are ones based on Halloween and Ash vs Evil Dead, and both are set to release on October 18 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

“Everyone at Boss Team Games are huge fans of horror and getting to work with these legendary properties is a dream come true,” Boss Team CEO Steve Harris said in a press release. The studio had previously worked on the asymmetric 4v1 Evil Dead: The Game, and is working with John Carpenter on another Halloween title being developed in Unreal Engine 5.

RetroRealms: Halloween and RetroRealms: Ash vs Evil Dead are both 16-bit platformers. They’re not exactly movie accurate, but in the trailer, you can see familiar set pieces from each franchise; you can control Ash running his chainsaw arm through crowds of enemies or Michael escaping from prison and heading to the old Myers home.

“We’ve designed a whole new kind of gameplay that is unique to the RetroRealms titles and highlights the over-the-top gore and special abilities of these characters,” WayForward president Voldi Way said in the press release.

They’re standalone titles that are purchased separately, but buying both unlocks new features, including the ability to move characters from one to the other. What would it be like to have Michael Myers take out the demons from the Evil Dead franchise? There’s also a hub called RetroRealms Arcade where players can access the games, redeem in-game tickets, and check out other content.

Each RetroRealms game will cost $25 individually or for $50 in a Double Feature bundle, both of which are available for preorder. There’s also a Collector’s Edition that’ll cost $100 that comes with both games, DLC that adds Laurie Strode and Kelly Maxwell, a 12-inch Michael Myers plush, and other goodies.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
The upcoming Terminator survival game has been delayed
A T-800 holding up its fist in front of flames. Its eyes are glowing red.

If you were hoping to do resource-gathering in the Terminator universe by October, you'll have to wait a bit longer. Nacon announced Monday that Terminator: Survivors' early access period has been delayed to 2025.

The game was originally slated to enter Steam early access on October 24, but the developers said in a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter) that they need more time "to realize our vision, and make sure to deliver the game that fits your expectations."

Read more
We never got this Sly Cooper time travel game thanks to Darksiders
Key art for Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus

In a new interview with MinnMax founder Ben Hanson, ex-Vigil Games founders Joe Madureira and Ryan Stefanelli discussed a "pivotal moment" in their development career. They could either make a Sly Cooper game for the PlayStation Portable with Sony or develop Darksiders with THQ. You can probably guess which choice they made.

Sly Cooper: Shadows in Time (not to be confused with Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time) would've potentially been a game for the PSP. The pair talked to Sony about a game where Sly would travel through time meeting his ancestors and going up against a time anomaly that looks like an evil version of himself.

Read more
Best GPU deals: MSI, XFX, EVGA
An AMD graphics card in an external GPU enclosure.

If you're building a new PC from scratch to game, then one of the most important things you'll need is a solid GPU. Of course, not everybody is after the highest-end RTX 40-series cards, and if you're not aiming for 4k or even a high refresh 2k, then going with something more in the mid-range makes a lot more sense, especially price-wise. Either way, we've collected some of our favorite GPU deals for you below from both Nvidia and AMD so you can choose the brand and features that you want the most.

If you are building a whole new PC or are looking for some upgrades, you may want to check out these SSD deals and RAM deals, and if you'd rather avoid the whole thing and get something pre-made, then these gaming PC deals will be right up your alley.
MSI RTX 3050 Super Ventus 2X XS OC Edition with 8GB GDDR6 -- $192, was $220

Read more