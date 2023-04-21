 Skip to main content
How to fast travel in Dead Island 2

Jesse Lennox
By

In a somewhat curious design choice, Dead Island 2 doesn't feature a fully connected open world. Instead, you go to individual zones that are connected via loading screen as you progress through the game. Early on, this might lead you to think that there's no fast travel function, however, that isn't the case. You don't get the ability to quickly zip between locations for longer than you would in most other games, and it does have restrictions, so here's everything you need to know about fast travel in Dead Island 2.

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

1 hour

What You Need

  • Reach the Venice Beach zone

A list of fast travel locations on a map.

How to unlock fast travel

Until you reach the Venice Beach location as part of the main story in Dead Island 2, you'll have no other option but to hoof it from one location to another. Once you reach this point, though, you can start moving around a bit faster, with some restrictions.

Step 1: Get to Venice Beach.

Step 2: Meet up with the Blue Crabs and go into the safehouse.

Step 3: Go to the map of LA on the wall indicated by the street sign icon on your map.

Step 4: Interact with the map to open up the fast travel menu.

You can only fast travel to other safehouses that have one of these maps in them. Each of the game's 10 zones have at least one fast travel point, with Venice Beach and Brentwater Sewer having two each, but you do need to first access each of them before they become available to fast travel to.

