After being revealed during this year’s EA Play Live 2021 event, developer Motive Studios is finally ready to share more about its remake of the cult-classic horror title Dead Space. Over Twitter, the developer announced a livestream focused on the game. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Dead Space livestream.

When is the Dead Space livestream?

The Dead Space livestream is set to start at 10 a.m. PT on August 31. The event likely won’t have a pre- or post-show either, so don’t worry about sticking around or getting to the stream early for any extra details.

Where to watch the Dead Space livestream?

According to Motive’s post on Twitter, the stream will be exclusive to Twitch, with no other streaming services being mentioned.

What will be shown at the Dead Space livestream?

The tweet about the stream from Motive itself was sparse on details, something that we can likely expect to be reflected in the stream itself. We’re set to get “a very early look at the development of Dead Space.” That makes a lot of sense considering how recently the game was announced. However, that statement also dashes any hopes of the game releasing this year, solidifying it for either a 2022 or 2023 release at the earliest.

Likewise, GameSpot has reported that the stream will also include some “special guests” from the Dead Space community. This group is part of the Dead Space Community Council, a group of fans EA has been consulting with while working on the game. The stream will be hosted by Kahlief Adams, host of the popular Spawn on Me podcast, and content creator Jackie Butler.

