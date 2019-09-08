Hideo Kojima’s cryptic Death Stranding will offer a Very Easy Mode to allow anybody to finish the game and its story.

Some video games, such as Dark Souls and Bloodborne, intentionally ramp up the difficulty as their core experience, resulting in frustrating play sessions and, in extreme cases, smashed controllers. Kojima, however, will apparently head towards the other direction for Death Stranding.

Normally there’s only Easy Mode, but we added Very Easy Mode for movie fans since we have real actors like Norman, Mads, Lea starred in. Even Yano-san who never completed the 1st stage of PAC-MAN, was able to complete the game on Very Easy Mode ???????????????? https://t.co/fMZmuZltZw — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 6, 2019

The Very Easy Mode was first mentioned by the personal assistant of Kojima, who said that the difficulty level was for non-gamers, movie fans, and RPG fans, while Normal and Hard Mode are for action game fans. It is unclear why RPG fans are in the mix for Very Easy Mode, though it is probably because of the slower nature of RPGs compared to action games.

Kojima confirmed Very Easy Mode, which will be great for movie fans who will be playing the game for the story. Death Stranding features a star-studded cast that includes Norman Reedus from The Walking Dead, Mads Mikkelsen from Casino Royale, and Lea Seydoux from Spectre in the lead roles. Director Guillermo del Toro, a good friend of Kojima, is also attached to the project.

With names like that on board, it is easy to confuse Death Stranding with a Hollywood film. But then again, it is easy to confuse Death Stranding with anything, as despite the release of several trailers, the game’s story and mechanics remain mostly mysterious.

Death Stranding made its debut at E3 2016, and it has since piled up eccentric trailers that have masked the story while showing off its cast. Kojima previously said that the theme of the game is “connections,” and that it will take place in the near future when the extinction of humanity looms as a very real threat.

The Tokyo Game Show, which will run from September 12 to September 15, will reportedly show more Death Stranding footage in preparation for the game’s November 8 release date as a PlayStation 4 exclusive. Very Easy Mode will be readily available for non-gamers, as well as gamers who just want to find out what the story is all about, and at this point, that includes everyone.

