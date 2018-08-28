Digital Trends
Say goodbye to Cayde-6 in the 'Destiny 2: Forsaken' launch trailer

Gabe Gurwin
When Destiny 2: Forsaken — the game’s first major expansion — releases next month, we’ll have to say our goodbyes to Cayde-6, the wisecracking robotic character we’ve known since the original game. He has been murdered at the hands of “Prince of the Reef” Uldren Sov, but not before getting out one last joke.

“How’s your sister?” asks Cayde-6 before being killed by Sov in the Destiny 2: Forsaken launch trailer. The sister Cayde-6 is referring to is Mara Sov, Queen of the Awoken in the expansion’s playable Reef area.

Naturally, it’s up to you and the rest of your Guardian pals to venture into the Reef and track down Uldren and his eight Barons — they’ve escaped from the Prison of Elders and turned the Reef into a highly dangerous land of outlaws, and all of them need to be eliminated.

The trailer shows the Guardians taking it to Barons with a few of the expansion’s new abilities, including the Warlock’s powerful “Chaos Reach” beam and the Titan’s “Thundercrash.” The latter might be our favorite attack in the entire game, as it turns your character into a flying projectile that does massive damage wherever it lands.

“The line between light and dark is so very thin,” Uldren says as he approaches a mysterious glowing wall at the end of the trailer. “Do you know which side you’re on?”

In addition to the new campaign, Destiny 2: Forsaken includes a ton of new content for both cooperative and competitive play. A new raid called “Last Wish” is included with the expansion, and you’ll be able to try out new adventures and other open-world missions in the Tangled Shore and Dreaming City locations. For those who like blending cooperative and competitive multiplayer together, the four-on-four mode Gambit should be right up your alley, and you can try out all the expansion’s new weapons and abilities against other players. We can’t wait to score a headshot with the bow.

Destiny 2: Forsaken hits Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on September 4. You can pre-order it now to gain access to the “Cayde’s Last Hand” pack, which contains an exotic ship and emote, as well as armor shaders.

