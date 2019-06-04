Share

Diligent data miners have unearthed some news out of Bungie’s space epic ahead of a livestream that the company planned for this week. ResetEra user Starset shared that Destiny 2 has an upcoming expansion called Shadowkeep and takes the loot shooter experience to the moon, an area featured prominently in the first Destiny. There’s always a chance the leaked data could be outdated material that has changed shape over time, so treat this as a rumor.

The promotion artwork that was uncovered by the data miner shows off a red fortress of some kind on the surface of the moon with Earth in the background. It says players will “become a slayer of nightmares” as they journey into an enemy citadel to face shadows that descend upon the moon. Per usual, there will be a physical collector’s edition for the expansion and it should include a new annual pass.

Bungie teased the reveal of Shadowkeep for June 6 at 10 a.m. PT. While the name and synopsis may be public knowledge, there’s still a lot to learn about this upcoming expansion. What will this new space on the moon look like? What enemy will players face and what new weapons will they use to face them? Will there be new player-versus-player experiences included with the Shadowkeep?

Shadowkeep is an additionally notable release because it marks the first major update since Bungie parted ways with game publishing giant Activision. Eyes will be on this next Destiny 2 expansion to see if they are any major differences with how Bungie proceeds without Activision as part of the equation but it is more likely that Shadowkeep will feel like business as usual.

The joint statement about the split happened in January and it’s likely Destiny 2: Shadowkeep was already well into development by that point. The expansion is likely launching in fall 2019 and should debut alongside a new annual pass. The bigger shift to look out for will come with the expansion that follows, the content teased with the next annual pass, and the rollout to Destiny 3 or whatever else Bungie has planned.

The current annual pass includes the base game, the Curse of Osiris, Warmind, and Forsaken expansions, and will wrap up in August with a new season of Destiny 2 content throughout the summer.