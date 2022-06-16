Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

During Capcom’s 10th anniversary Dragon’s Dogma live stream, the company revealed a sequel, Dragon’s Dogma 2, which is currently in development.

Capcom launched a 10th-anniversary website last month detailing the history of the series, starting from April 2012 to the Netflix anime series in 2020. Most of this new video is reflecting on the series’ history too, but at the end, Hidetaki Itsuno confirms that a sequel will join the franchise’s history.

“Sorry to have kept you waiting,” Istuno said. “Dragon’s Dogma 2 is currently in development. Everyone in the development team is hard at work creating a game that we hope you will enjoy. Please look forward to it.”

That isn’t much to go on, but it’s a nice treat for Dragon’s Dogma fans who were hoping that something substantial would come out of the tenth-anniversary celebrations. The press release doesn’t reveal much more about the games, including platforms or a release date. It simply just reaffirms that Itsuno, Art Director Daigo Ikeno, and Project Lead Kenichi Suzuki are all working on Dragon’s Dogma 2. However, the game will be utilizing the RE Engine, which Capcom also used for titles like Devil May Cry 5 and Resident Evil Village.

There was some speculation that a potential sequel would have been revealed during Summer Game Fest, but Capcom waited to show it off until now. Furthermore, during Capcom’s showcase earlier this week, it wasn’t revealed there either. However, they did announce the live stream that would eventually confirm the sequel.

Dragon’s Dogma first launched in May 2012 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. It later came to PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One in April 2017 and Nintendo Switch in 2019 in an enhanced form called Dragon’s Dogma Dark Arisen. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is without a release date.

Editors' Recommendations