  1. Gaming

Dying Light gets one more update ahead of Dying Light 2 release

By

Even with Dying Light 2‘s release date mere months away, Techland is keeping fans of the first game in the franchise well-fed. A new in-game event for Dying Light, titled Low Gravity, is adding new extra-terrestrial enemies to the game, along with some new content that comes free with the game and a small paid expansion pack.

The Low Gravity event, which starts today, combines aliens with the game’s undead. A crash-landed alien spaceship means there are now zombie aliens that players will have to contend with. Thankfully, some kind of gravitational effect has also been applied to the city and its surrounding area, changing many of the game’s mechanics. Throughout Harran, players will be able to jump higher, take less fall damage, and hurl themselves towards enemies with the grappling hook.

New local and global challenges have also been added to the game, which can be completed to earn new upgrades.

Along with the Low Gravity event, a new expansion bundle has been added to Dying Light, simply titled Astronaut. While it doesn’t add any extra content to the game, the Astronaut bundle will let players dress up their characters as futuristic space travelers. Along with a spacesuit skin, the bundle, which costs just $3, includes a futuristic sword, laser rifle, and a pistol that sends enemies flying into the air.

Today’s update for Dying Light may very well be its last. The game’s sequel, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, is set to release on December 7 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

