The Avengers might be making an appearance at this year’s E3 — just not how you would expect. According to a leak of 2K’s E3 plans posted on Reddit, Firaxis, the developer behind the XCOM franchise, is working on a turn-based game with Marvel characters.

According to the leak, the title from Firaxis is currently in development and code-named CODA. The leaker’s source described it as “XCOM with Marvel heroes,” and said that some “famous actors are voicing the characters.” All signs in this case point to Marvel’s Avengers, but with the size of the Marvel universe, the characters could easily be from the X-Men or the Fantastic Four.

While this is all rumored at the moment, the leak has gained some credence. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier wrote on Twitter, “Yes this 2K leak is real but I’m not sure all of it is going to be at E3. Can’t wait for Marvel XCOM though.”

Along with a Marvel-themed XCOM title, the leak also detailed a few other projects set to come from 2K this E3. Gearbox reportedly has another Borderlands game in the works, although it won’t be another mainline entry into the series. Code-named Daffodil, the game is a spinoff that will feature Tiny Tina as a prominent character. The leak also claims that the game’s name may be “Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands” which was trademarked by Gearbox all the way back in 2020.

A new action game is also in the works by a 2K-owned studio, but information on it is scant. One of the leaker’s sources described it as “Cthulhu meets Saint’s Row” though, and that should be enough to pique anyone’s interest.

Of course, these are all rumors and leaks and should be taken with a hefty grain of salt, regardless of credibility. Regardless, we won’t have to wait too long to find out whether they’re true. Take-Two has an E3 presentation set for June 14, and Gearbox has its own show taking place on June 12.

