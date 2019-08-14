Gaming

Need for Speed Heat blazes onto consoles and PC November 8

Steven Petite
By

Need for Speed Heat, the latest entry in EA’s long-running racing series, blazes onto PS4, Xbox One, and PC November 8, EA announced in a press release. We’ve known a new Need for Speed game was coming in 2019 for several months, but Need for Speed Heat was absent from E3. As the 16th mainline entry in the franchise, Need for Speed Heat will carry on the tradition of high octane street racing and the police officers who try to stop it.

The reveal trailer shows off the new open world setting of Palm City, which appears to be inspired by Miami. Need for Speed Heat has two different racing series. The Speedhunters Showdown is a sanctioned series taking place during the day. You’ll earn cash to customize and purchase your rides. When the sun sets, the less than legal racing begin. These underground races are all in the name of “Rep,” a system of currency that is presumably quite valuable in the racing world.

The after dark races sound the most interesting because of the stakes. If the corrupt police officers circling the streets catch you, they take all of your precious cash.

Developed by Ghost Games, the studio responsible for the last three mainline Need for Speed games, Need for Speed Heat looks to move the franchise forward after the disappointing Need for Speed Payback.

“Our fans have been clear that they want more cars, more customization, and more challenges, and we’re tuning up on every aspect,” Ghost Games creative director Riley Cooper said. “From your character’s style to your car’s performance and your driving style, we’re fueling everyone’s creativity with this new game.”

If you pre-order the standard edition, you’ll get the K.S. Edition Mitsubishi Evolution X. Pre-orders for the Deluxe Edition ($70) net you four K.S. Edition cars, including the BMW i8 Coupe, Mercedes C63 AMG Coupe, and Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport, as well as exclusive character outfits, and Rep/Bank boosts.

EA will debut Need for Speed Heat gameplay at Gamescom 2019 next week.

Need for Speed Heat launches November 8 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. EA Access and Origin Access Basic subscribers can play a ten-hour trial starting November 5.

