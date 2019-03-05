Digital Trends
Gaming

EA has no idea why Anthem is crashing your PlayStation 4

Gabe Gurwin
By

Anthem released less than two weeks ago, and reviews haven’t exactly been the kindest. In our own, we criticized the game for its repetition and poor progression system, but PlayStation 4 players have reported an even worse issue: Their consoles shutting off entirely. Electronic Arts is aware of the issue, but the company doesn’t seem to actually know what is causing it.

“We are currently in [the] process of gathering information about the PS4 issues so we can determine the root cause,” EA community manager Matt Rivera in a post on the EA Answers site.

The post added that it was looking for specific information on the type of PlayStation 4 being used, the PlayStation Network ID of those affected, and the type of crash that occurred on the system.

Users subsequently flooded the thread with their person reports, and it doesn’t appear differences in PlayStation 4 models are to blame. PS4 Pro, PS4 “slim,” and the original PS4 console were all mentioned — in one case, a player said it affected a PS4 Pro and slim system at the same time.

Given the broad scope of EA’s inquiry into the issues plaguing PlayStation 4 systems, it seems unlikely that this issue will be resolved in a timely manner. However, there does appear to be a workaround that can get your console working again if it appears to be “bricked” by Anthem, and you won’t lose your game saves in the process.

bioware ea anthem arrives february 2019 xbox playstation pc play e3 2018 3

Writing on Reddit, the user “katcher12” explained that they believe Anthem is corrupting the console’s file management system rather than rendering it completely useless. To fix this issue and access your data again, you need to boot your console in safe mode, which is done by holding the power button until it beeps twice. After doing this, you must select “rebuild database” and you should then be able to use the system again. This won’t erase any data, and a similar procedure is often done automatically when the PS4 performs a system update. From time to time, you can even try it if your system just happens to be running slowly.

Anthem is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best gaming keyboards for 2019
awesome tech you cant buy yet food wrap feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Reusable plastic wrap and collapsible fire pit

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Sony PlayStation Vita Slim review front screen angle
Gaming

Sony officially ends PlayStation Vita production after 7 years of struggle

Sony has officially ended production of the PlayStation Vita, which was a commercial failure despite being an upgrade to the successful PlayStation Portable. The handheld console bids goodbye seven years after its North American launch.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
apex legends new heroes weapons discovered by dataminers
Gaming

Apex Legends was leaked last year, Respawn was relieved that nobody believed

Apex Legends, which seemingly came out of nowhere to challenge Fortnite for the Battle Royale throne, was apparently leaked last year on Reddit. Developer Respawn Entertainment was relieved that nobody believed it.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
report nintendo switch features a multi touch display 2 640x0
Deals

This Nintendo Switch bundle gets you Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for free

Walmart is currently hosting a solid Nintendo bundle that gets you a free copy of 'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle' when you purchase the Switch at full price. For $299, it's a pretty decent deal.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
fallout 76 brewing station coming soon for players who want beer and wine
Gaming

Bethesda generates a buzz with previews of Fallout 76 brewing station

Bethesda previewed to Fallout 76 players the Brewing Station, which will give players the ability to make wines and spirits, beers, and mixed drinks. The beverages will grant various bonuses, alongside different negative side effects.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
mortal kombat 11 full reveal mk11raiden
Gaming

From fatalities to new characters, here's what we know about Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 releases April 23 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Here is everything we know about NetherRealm's latest fighting game, including its characters.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite may soon copy apex legends respawn mechanic second chance van
Gaming

Fortnite may soon add respawn mechanic similar to Apex Legends

Fortnite may soon add the respawn mechanic, which was popularized by Apex Legends. Gamers have discovered the Second Chance Van and the Second Chance Card, and have pieced together how respawning will likely work in Fortnite.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
what to expect ea play 2018 bioware anthem
Gaming

Sony is apparently issuing refunds to Anthem players on PlayStation 4

PlayStation 4 owners have reported instances of Anthem causing the console to go back to the dashboard, or in some cases, completely shut down. Some frustrated players claim that it is quick and easy to request for a refund from Sony.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
everything from xbox e3 2018 halo infinite feat
Gaming

Halo Infinite, a spiritual reboot for the series, will make its way to E3 2019

Halo Infinite was described by 343 Industries as a spiritual reboot of the series. The game will be at E3 2019, coinciding with reports that Halo Infinite will be a launch title for the next-generation Xbox consoles.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
xbox scarlett rumor roundup phil spencer
Gaming

Microsoft wants Xbox Game Pass on PS4. Cross-platform news expected at GDC 2019

Microsoft's Phil Spencer has revealed that he wants the company's Xbox Game Pass service to come to more devices. The PlayStation 4 appears to be on that list as the consoles increase their cross-functionality.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
corsair mouse keyboad headset sale corsairvoidprops4
Gaming

Save serious cash on a Corsair headset, keyboard, and mouse during Amazon’s sale

Corsair is currently running a sale through Amazon on a headset, keyboard, and mouse, all designed with gaming in mind. Savings last from March 3 through March 9 on all three products.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

Walmart nets you big savings on games for Xbox, PS4, and Switch

Walmart is currently offering several big-name video games on its website at reduced prices. Games include Just Cause 4, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox One and PS4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
logitech g pro keyboard
Computing

Choose your weapon wisely -- these are the best keyboards for gaming on your PC

Your PC isn't complete without one of the best gaming keyboards on the planet. We have a list spanning full-sized models to compact versions from Razer, Cooler Master, Corsair, Logitech G, and more.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best free MMORPGs
Gaming

Be warned, these free MMORPGs will slay your free time

Have ample time on your hands and an unquenchable thirst to beat, battle, and blast your way through worlds of fantasy and sci-fi splendor? Check out our picks for the best free MMORPGs.
Posted By Steven Petite