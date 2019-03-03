Digital Trends
Gaming

Sony is apparently issuing refunds to Anthem players on PlayStation 4

Aaron Mamiit
By

PlayStation 4 owners who have had just about enough of the myriad issues surrounding Anthem may apparently request for a refund from Sony, according to some users on Reddit.

A Reddit user who goes by the name forthemasters created a thread on the Anthem sub-Reddit to vent about some of the problems with the game on the PlayStation 4. The Redditor claimed that upon encountering a crash or an error, the game sometimes went back to the main menu, or closed and brought up the PlayStation 4 dashboard. There were allegedly also certain instances during matchmaking that the console completely turned off.

Another Redditor, Terry2Toke, encountered the same console shutdown issue, adding that it happens as if the PlayStation 4’s power plug was pulled out of the socket. That means that the console needs to fix itself, as well as the attached external HDD. This raises the concern that there is a risk that the PlayStation 4 will suffer damages.

It appears that Sony is aware of the problems that Anthem players on the PS4 are facing, and apparently, it is easy to receive a refund for digital copies of game purchased through the PlayStation Store.

A Reddit user who goes by the handle SoundAndFury 87 claimed that Sony is offering a complete refund for Anthem, “no questions asked,” with the process taking only 5 minutes.

Another frustrated Anthem player, bluetidepro, confirmed that it was easy to get a refund for the “broken” game, after telling Sony’s support chat that it has crashed the PlayStation 4 multiple times. It took about 10 to 15 minutes of waiting in the queue, but the support team helped immediately and, after being provided account information, quickly refunded the game.

Not all users who tried to get a refund for Anthem were granted the request though. It remains unclear what PlayStation 4 players have to say to receive approval for their refund request.

Sony actually has a strict policy when it comes to refunds for digital downloads. The last major game that received a rash of refund requests was No Man’s Sky, and BioWare likely does not want Anthem to be in the same company as that controversial game.

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Reusable plastic wrap and collapsible fire pit
backlog undertale feat
Gaming

I finally played Undertale and I learned monsters have feelings too

Deltarune will arrive later this month on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 so I decided to finally play Undertale, the game that inspired it, to see just what makes it the iconic indie game its known to be.
Posted By Diego Arguello
claptrap revealed everybody check borderlands pre sequel trailer the
Gaming

Is the wait nearly over? Borderlands 3 reveal could happen at PAX East in March

Gearbox Software is set to host a panel in March at PAX East, where it promises "never-before seen reveals." The next entry in the Borderlands franchise, Borderlands 3, is the only game known to be in development at Gearbox.
Posted By Steven Petite
Xbox One S bundle deals
Deals

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles available now

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include new triple-A games like Battlefield V and Fallout 76.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in Destiny 2: Forsaken

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best xbox 360 games backward compatible one mw2bc
Gaming

Remastered version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may be in the works

A rating for a remastered campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was spotted on the PEGI board. The listing has since been removed, and seems to imply that the multiplayer mode will not be included.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

These are the best weapons in Fallout 4 and where to find them

The sprawling wasteland of Fallout 4 can be a really tough place without a solid weapon (or three) at your side. Here are 24 of the best in the game and where to find them, including those specific to Nuka-World.
Posted By Will Fulton
Sony PlayStation Vita Slim review front screen angle
Gaming

Sony officially ends PlayStation Vita production after 7 years of struggle

Sony has officially ended production of the PlayStation Vita, which was a commercial failure despite being an upgrade to the successful PlayStation Portable. The handheld console bids goodbye seven years after its North American launch.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Destiny 2 Review
Gaming

Raise your power level over 600 and get raid-ready in Destiny 2: Forsaken

Preparing for the Last Wish raid? Our power leveling guide can help you get raid-ready! We've got all the tips for finding the most powerful weapons and armor in Destiny 2: Forsaken so you reach your max potential fast.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
fortnite mobile beginners guide party bus
Gaming

Nine tips to help you master Fortnite on your smartphone

Winning Fortnite matches on a smartphone requires getting used to new controls and building different skills than the ones you use on the PC and console versions. These tips will help you excel even on a small screen.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Xbox One X review controller system
Gaming

These Xbox One exclusives are the definition of quality over quantity

Xbox One has a prestigious collection of handpicked titles that you can't play on other consoles. Here are the latest and greatest Xbox One exclusives, including some that are also available on PC
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
apex legends new heroes weapons discovered by dataminers
Gaming

Apex Legends was leaked last year, Respawn was relieved that nobody believed

Apex Legends, which seemingly came out of nowhere to challenge Fortnite for the Battle Royale throne, was apparently leaked last year on Reddit. Developer Respawn Entertainment was relieved that nobody believed it.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
report nintendo switch features a multi touch display 2 640x0
Deals

This Nintendo Switch bundle gets you Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for free

Walmart is currently hosting a solid Nintendo bundle that gets you a free copy of 'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle' when you purchase the Switch at full price. For $299, it's a pretty decent deal.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
awesome tech you cant buy yet food wrap feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Reusable plastic wrap and collapsible fire pit

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
fallout 76 brewing station coming soon for players who want beer and wine
Gaming

Bethesda generates a buzz with previews of Fallout 76 brewing station

Bethesda previewed to Fallout 76 players the Brewing Station, which will give players the ability to make wines and spirits, beers, and mixed drinks. The beverages will grant various bonuses, alongside different negative side effects.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit