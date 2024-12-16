 Skip to main content
How to sign up for the Elden Ring Nightreign beta test

A knight hanging from a big glowing eagle in Elden Ring Nightreign.
Bandai Namco

The announcement of Elden Ring Nightreign came as a major shock during The Game Awards 2024. Not only did we think Shadow of the Erdtree would be the last time we were in The Lands Between, but it was also felt too soon after its release to see anything new from FromSoftware. Elden Ring Nightreign isn't more DLC, but a standalone co-op experience set in a parallel world to Elden Ring that takes a lot of cues from battle royales and extraction shooters. If that sounds interesting, or perhaps confusing, here's how you can sign up for the beta to test it out early.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • PS5 or Xbox Series X/S

A knight sitting at the roundtable hold in Elden Ring Nightreign.
Bandai Namco

How to sign up for the Elden Ring Nightreign beta

The beta test for Elden Ring Nightreign is scheduled for sometime in February, but the official dates and length of the beta have not been confirmed as of yet.

Step 1: Visit the official Elden Ring Nightreign site starting on January 10.

You can also go and subscribe to the newsletter to get updates sent directly to you.

Step 2: On or after January 10, register for the chance to be selected to participate.

Step 3: Wait for instructions on how to access the beta.

So far, the website only lists PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S as platforms for the beta, so PC players don't seem eligible for this test. It is possible future tests will include all platforms, but we will have to see if that is the case.

The beta will include "a portion of the game" but that's all we know. We will need to see for ourselves what characters and bosses are included when it launches in February.

