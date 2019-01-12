Digital Trends
Gaming

Epic Games graded ‘F’ on customer service by Better Business Bureau

Aaron Mamiit
By

Epic Games, the studio behind the massively popular Battle Royale shooter Fortnite, was awarded an “F” rating for its customer service by the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

The Better Business Bureau tagged Epic Games with its lowest possible rating because of “unanswered customer complaints.” The bureau said that it has 279 complaints against the studio on file over the past three years, with 271 complaints logged in 2018. Out of the total number, the Better Business Bureau said that 247 are unanswered.

According to the BBB, most of the complaints against Epic Games deals with its customer service, and issues regarding refunds or exchanges. The bureau cited two particular complaints, one that alleged the company failed to protect customer security resulting in several unsanctioned charges, and another on the lack of a phone number or at least prompt email response time for the removal of an unauthorized charge of $160.

The Better Business Bureau added that it has tried to contact Epic Games, but it has not received a response from the Fortnite maker.

It should be noted, however, that the BBB is not an official government or regulatory body, and is instead a national network of non-profit groups that aims to make businesses better through services such as dispute resolution, calling out fraudulent practices, and providing people with information through company pages and grades.

Epic Games, meanwhile, has already addressed the complaints on  its page on the Better Business Bureau but through its own channels, a spokesperson for the studio told Kotaku.

“Epic Games is not affiliated with the Better Business Bureau and has redirected all player submitted complaints from the BBB to our Player Support staff,” the spokesperson said.

The chances of the studio moving up to C+ in the eyes of the Better Business Bureau, however, will be affected by the launch of the Epic Games store. The Steam competitor, which started offering free games with underwater survival game Subnautica last month, recently secured its first major partnership with Ubisoft’s The Division 2.

The Epic Games store may be shaping up as a legitimate challenge to Valve’s Steam, but it opens up the studio to the chance of receiving more customer complaints. The Better Business Bureau will likely stay tuned.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

This crazy, secret gun is the key to Bungie's vision for Destiny's future
ces 2019 cybershoes skyrim
Gaming

These shoes let me stroll through ‘Skyrim,’ and I desperately want to go back

After being funded in just two hours on Kickstarter back in October 2018, Cybershoes has earned itself a place among the coolest VR walking and running tech. At CES 2019, we got to try them out and they live up to the hype.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
stan lee dead marvel death
Gaming

Tribute to Marvel legend Stan Lee added as Easter egg to ‘World of Warcraft’

A tribute character based on Stan Lee has been found in World of Warcraft's public test realm. The character, named Stanley, resembles the comic legend and even utters his signature phrase.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
red dead online impressions review
Gaming

Gun Rush gives ‘Red Dead Online’ its own battle royale mode

Rockstar added a big addition to Red Dead Online called Gun Rush. The battle royale mode tasks 32 players with scavenging for weapons and ammo inside a shrinking playable area to see who has what it takes to be the last outlaw standing.
Posted By Steven Petite
Sea Of Thieves Hands-on Preview | Rotating a big wheel on the ship
Gaming

It's dangerous to go alone! Have fun with friends in our favorite co-op games

Video games don't always have to be so brutal, dog-eat-dog experiences! Here are some of our all-time favorite co-op games across a range of different platforms, genres, and difficulties.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch Our first take Mike Epstein 0047
Gaming

PS4 vs. Switch: After weighing the pros and cons, which one comes out on top?

Nintendo Switch versus PlayStation 4: Which one has better overall value? We break down the pros and cons of each platform to tell you which of these consoles is truly worth the money.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite week 6 challenges fortnite search chilly gnomes season 7
Gaming

Stay festive and find the chilly gnomes in our 'Fortnite' challenge guide

The Fortnite week 6 challenges are here in season 7 of Battle Royale. The biggest challenge this week is Search Chilly Gnomes, which tasks you with scouring the Battle Royale map for these little critters.
Posted By Cody Perez
alienware area 51m review feat
Gaming

Alienware Academy uses Tobii eye tracking to improve your gaming skills

The new competitive gaming lessons program Alienware Academy is now open to the public to assist with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and it supports Tobii eye tracking for analytics.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Best Nintendo 3DS games
Gaming

Who needs a Switch? These 25 games prove there's fun to be found on 3DS

The 3DS is home to a large library, including some of the greatest games Nintendo has ever published. We've compiled this list of some of the best Nintendo 3DS games currently available.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in 'Destiny 2: Forsaken'

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
most anticipated games of 2019 super mario bros u
Gaming

There’s a secret character in ‘New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe’

It appeared New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe had dropped one of the Wii U version's playable characters, but players have discovered a secret way to unlock them with just a few button presses.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Kingdom Hearts 3 Hands-On Preview
Gaming

The full ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ ending won’t be in the game at launch

Square Enix has revealed that although an ending is included in the disc version of Kingdom Hearts 3, a post-launch update will add the epilogue, as well as a secret additional video.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

If we get a Nintendo 64 Classic, it needs to have these games

The Nintendo 64 introduced a long list of top-tier games, but which were the iconic platform's best? From Mario Party to Ocarina of Time to NFL Blitz, check out our picks for the best N64 games.
Posted By Steven Petite
Razer Thresher Ultimate PlayStation 4 version
Gaming

One game console is better than the rest, and we're not afraid to say it

We've seen a relatively large influx of new consoles in the last year, including the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One X, so we've updated our recommendations for the best dedicated game hardware.
Posted By Mike Epstein
microsoft xbox one review macro logo
Gaming

Having problems with your Xbox One console? We have the solutions

The Xbox One has evolved over the years, but so have its problems. Thankfully, we have solutions for some of the console's most enduring problems, whether you're experiencing issues with connectivity or your discs.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin