Everything announced at Nintendo Indie World 2025: Mina the Hollower, Content Warning, and more

As Nintendo is wont to do, the August 7 Indie World showcase was announced only two days before it was scheduled to air. The last Nintendo Direct was a partner showcase, where we saw a ton of third-party announcements for the Switch 2, like Octopath 0, but Indie Worlds are dedicated exclusively on games from smaller teams. But smaller teams don’t mean these games don’t have a huge amount of hype around them. While there wasn’t any news about Silksong or Hades 2, we did see a bit more about Mina the Hollower and a few surprising new announcements that might catch your eye.

Every announcement from Nintendo Indie World 2025

Mina the Hollower still looks stunning

The Game Boy Color-inspired platformer from Yacht Club Games, Mina the Hollower, started off the show with a dazzling trailer before its release on October 31 of this year.

Go viral in Content Warning on the Switch 2 in 2026

The viral horror sensation on Steam about venturing deep into the underworld to create the most popular horror film with your friends is coming to Switch 2 next year.

A far future survival RPG called Glacier looks chillingly good

This far-future game lets you play as a new underwater bird-creature called a Twi exploring the deep ocean of a frozen Earth. Tasked with protecting the ocean, there’s a huge world full of mysteries and dangers to find. Glacier is timed Switch 2 exclusive coming this holiday.

Everything else announced