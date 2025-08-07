 Skip to main content
Everything announced at Nintendo Indie World 2025: Mina the Hollower, Content Warning, and more

By
As Nintendo is wont to do, the August 7 Indie World showcase was announced only two days before it was scheduled to air. The last Nintendo Direct was a partner showcase, where we saw a ton of third-party announcements for the Switch 2, like Octopath 0, but Indie Worlds are dedicated exclusively on games from smaller teams. But smaller teams don’t mean these games don’t have a huge amount of hype around them. While there wasn’t any news about Silksong or Hades 2, we did see a bit more about Mina the Hollower and a few surprising new announcements that might catch your eye.

Every announcement from Nintendo Indie World 2025

Mina the Hollower still looks stunning

The Game Boy Color-inspired platformer from Yacht Club Games, Mina the Hollower, started off the show with a dazzling trailer before its release on October 31 of this year.

Go viral in Content Warning on the Switch 2 in 2026

The viral horror sensation on Steam about venturing deep into the underworld to create the most popular horror film with your friends is coming to Switch 2 next year.

A far future survival RPG called Glacier looks chillingly good

This far-future game lets you play as a new underwater bird-creature called a Twi exploring the deep ocean of a frozen Earth. Tasked with protecting the ocean, there’s a huge world full of mysteries and dangers to find. Glacier is timed Switch 2 exclusive coming this holiday.

Everything else announced

  • A new metroidvania featuring a world of birds called Well Dweller was announced for 2026
  • Neverway is a dark take on the cozy farming sim genre from former Celeste devs coming in 2026
  • Lead your band of fuzzy monsters across stunning vistas in Herdlings on August 21
  • Is This Seat Taken? is the most relatable puzzle game yet, asking you to find the appropriate seat for every character. Get it today!
  • Little Kitty Big City big picture update finally pounces onto the Switch 2 later this year
  • A developer sporting a lemon on his head announced Ball x Pit, a brick-breaker roguelike releasing this fall for Switch and Switch 2
  • Ultimate Sheep Raccoon is to Switch 2 for chaotic multiplayer fun
  • The showcase wrapped up with a sizzle reel of several previously announced or released indies
