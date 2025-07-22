Everything announced at Pokémon Presents July 2025, Pokémon Friends, Champions, and more

Our first Pokémon Presents presentation of the year was on Pokémon Day, but The Pokémon Company likes to sprinkle in a few other presentations to keep all of us fans fed with the latest information on the massive monster-catching franchise. This is a big year for the franchise, with Pokémon Legends: Z-A set to be the biggest Switch 2 game of the fall. The jury is still out on where that will end up ranking among the best Pokémon games, but hopes are high.

This presentation was a bit light on big news, but we got one brand new game announcement in Pokémon Friends, plus more information about Pokémon Champions and Legends: Z-A. There’s also a new show to look forward to alongside the return of Pokémon Concierge, and much more in the wider world of Pokémon.

Pokémon Concierge is returning for another season on Netflix

The adorable stop-motion Pokémon series is returning to Netflix with a new beach setting on September 4.

Another stop-motion Pokémon series is in the works by Aardman

If one stop-motion Pokémon series wasn’t enough, we’re getting a second show featuring all-new Pokémon called Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d and Pichu is set to arrive in 2027.

Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale starts this August

On August 23 and 24, the biggest Pokémon Go event yet will take place. Max Pokémon and Eternus will appear for the first time globally.

New Mega Evolution cards are coming to Pokémon TCG this September

On September 26, a new set of Mega Evolution cards will be added to the hit mobile TCG.

Pokémon Friends is a new Pokémon puzzler for the Switch and mobile out now

A new daily Pokémon-themed puzzle game is heading to the Switch. The game features an assortment of puzzle games to earn prizes and compete with friends on Switch and mobile that you can start playing today.

Pokémon Champions is coming next year

A new trailer for the recently announced Pokémon Champions showed off the gameplay in the new title. Players will be able to recruit Pokémon using currency to purchase or rent them to take into battles. There are ranked and private battles to compete in online, either in singles or doubles. You can easily adjust your Pokémon’s stats, moves, and natures, unlike any previous game in the series.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A shows off some rogue Mega Evolutions

One last major trailer for Legends: Z-A finished off the presentation. The trailer showed off some new fashion options for your character, a few peeks at some new characters, and tons of battles. Mega Evolutions were the star of the show, with tons of transformations being shown off, such as a Mega Evolved form of Dragonite. Your character will join Team MZ to help protect the city alongside the other members. Corbeau is revealed as one of the main protagonist trainers you will encounter. Interacting with the citizens will unlock new quests, as well as helping out the local researcher and detective.

Besides catching and training Pokémon, you can fully alter your character’s appearance. But not only that, certain Pokémon can also have their looks adjusted.

Rogue Mega Evolutions are this game’s major wild boss encounters.

