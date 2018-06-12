‘Fortnite: Battle Royale’

The outrageously popular battle royale game, Fortnite, has finally arrived on Switch. Available right now, you can play it both in console and portable mode.

‘Octopath Traveler’

Octopath Traveler, the Switch-exclusive RPG with a gorgeous retro-aesthetic, arrives on Switch on July 13. A demo has been available for a while (it’s great), but a new demo will land on the eShop on June 14.

‘Overcooked 2’

The frantic and fun cooking party game, Overcooked, is getting a sequel. Overcooked 2 lands on Switch August 7. This time around, you can play multiplayer online, a huge plus for this co-op experience.

There’s more…

Yes, the brunt of Nintendo’s conference focused on Smash and the other titles above. A slew of additional titles were briefly highlighted in a packed sizzle reel, though:

  • Hollow Knight – available now
  • Killer Queen Black – 2018
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas – October 16
  • Arena of Valor – Fall 2018
  • Minecraft – June 21
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – Donkey Kong Adventure – June 26
  • Pixark – Fall 2018
  • Just Dance 2019 – October 23
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – 2018
  • Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion – Summer 2018
  • Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – July 13
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – June 29
  • Ninjalo – Spring 2019
  • Carcassonne – Holiday 2018
  • Mario Tennis Aces – June 22
  • Ark: Survival Evolved – Fall 2018
  • Wasteland 2 – Fall 2018
  • Fallout Shelter – available now
  • Paladins – available now
  • Dark Souls: Remastered – Summer 2018
  • SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy – September 7
  • Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate – August 28
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – June 29
  • The World Ends with You – Fall 2018
  • Mega Man 11 – October 2
  • FIFA 19 – September 28