Here are the fighting games that will be at Evo 2022

DeAngelo Epps
By

After its pivot to digital events, the Evolution Championship Series (better known as Evo) is returning to an in-person event venue. A special announcement stream revealed that the festivities are returning to Evo’s usual home in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on August 5-7.

The reveal stream not only shared a return to form but the games to be featured at the popular fighting game tournament. The lineup of titles includes:

  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – PS4
  • Guilty Gear -Strive- PS4
  • Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate – PS4
  • Tekken 7 – PS4
  • The Kind of the Fighters XV – PS4
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina – PS4
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – PS4
  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus – PS4
  • Skullgirls: 2nd Encore – PS4

This year’s Evo is the first to be hosted in-person since PlayStation’s initial acquisition of the famous tournament. PlayStation announced the return to offline competition last year during its Evo online edition, which received mixed reactions from both viewers and competitors.

Since then, Evo has undergone a lot of management changes. Popular Twitch streamer Pokimane became a co-owner of the event, but one of the most important changes is the fact that Rick “TheHadou” Thiher is now the General Manager of Evo. Thiher is the founder and owner of Combo Breaker, a tournament lauded as the best in the fighting game community, giving fans high hopes for this year’s competiton.

Fighting game fans can tune into Evo via its official Twitch channel from August 5 to 7. Registration is also open now for fans and competitors alike to purchase tickets at evo.gg.

