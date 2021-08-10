The second part of Fantasian will arrive on Apple Arcade this week on Friday, August 13. Along with Fantasian, Apple announced more games coming to the service soon, such as Zen Pinball Party and Zookeeper World.

Fantasian is a JRPG developed by Mistwalker, a studio filled with some of the biggest names in the industry. Hironobu Sakaguchi, the creator of the Final Fantasy series, helmed this project along with veteran music composer Nobuo Uematsu. Fantasian is a turned-based RPG that utilizes hand-crafted dioramas for the scenery of the game. Over 160 dioramas were created to bring this unique style to this game.

The game was split into two parts. The first part of Fantasian was released this April and now the second part will come out Friday. The developers promise that the second part of the game will be more quest-driven than the first half. Part two is said to be twice the size of the first part, so players should expect around 40 to 60 hours of gameplay.

Along with the Fantasian announcement, Apple Arcade announced that more games will be hitting the platform soon, including wurdweb a word-based puzzle game that will release on the same day. Zen Pinball Party will also come to the platform, but there is no concrete release date yet. Zen Pinball Party is the latest installment to the Zen Pinball series that features pinball tables inspired by many beloved series such as How to Train Your Dragon and Attack From Mars.

Zookeeper World, a classic match-three puzzle game, will be coming on the Apple Arcade platform soon as well. It will have more expansive features than previous games in the series, such as allowing players to customize their own zoo.

