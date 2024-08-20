SNK made an appearance at Gamescom Opening Night Live on Wednesday to reveal that Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, the first addition to its 2D fighter series in around 26 years, is set to release on April 24, 2025.

Preorders are now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Steam, and Epic Games Store. This includes the base game and a special edition, which will also comes with the Season Pass 1 for $60.

Recommended Videos

SNK also announced a few new features, including a single-player RPG campaign called “Episodes of South Town,” cross-platform functionality, and integrated rollback netcode, so that you’ll be on an even playing field with your online opponent regardless of platform. The publisher also promised an extensive character customization system, with tons of colors and patterns to choose from when crafting your character and their gear. You’ll also have the ability to make personalized playlists with in-game music.

This Fatal Fury is the first main entry in the franchise since Fatal Fury: Mark of the Wolves in 1999. City of the Wolves is very much the franchise you know, but in a modern form, according to what Digital Trends has seen in previews. The game will launch with 17 playable characters, including oldies like Terry Bogard and Rock Howard, and new ones like the assassin Vox Reaper. The Season Pass 1 will also bring five additional fighters.

The big new addition in City of the Wolves is the REV system, which brings a new twist to special attacks you typically see in fighting games. Doing certain REV attacks will fill up a meter, but if it reaches 100%, it’ll overheat and you’ll lose access to those attacks. You’ll also become more vulnerable to your opponent, so make sure you don’t overdo it.

Like with Street Fighter 6, there will also be two gameplay styles: Arcade Style for veteran players and Smart Style for newbies. The latter allows you to pull off effective combos with fewer button presses.