  1. Gaming

Final Fantasy 5 and 6 will be delisted to make way for the new Pixel Remaster

By

Square Enix updated the Steam pages of its Final Fantasy 5 and remakes with a message announcing that the two titles are being removed from the popular digital gaming marketplace. After July 27, both Japanese roleplaying games will no longer be purchasable. “Instead, please purchase the pixelated remaster version of “Final Fantasy VI,” coming soon,” Square stated.

The Final Fantasy 5 and remakes were widely panned by fans due to both of them being ports of the mobile version, which were poorly received as well. Redone art and gameplay quirks made the experience inferior to the original versions and the Gameboy Advance ports.

While players are usually quick to disagree with a decision like this, it’s the right way to go about ushering in the new Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection. The mobile-ported remakes on Steam always came off as a cheap cash grab, and their technical inferiority to the new pixelated remasters will push them to the wayside come release.

The move should remove potential confusion for buyers, as the upcoming remake won’t be on shelves with the old version at the same time. This choice from Square gets rid of the middleman and keeps things as simple as possible while hopefully providing a better product.

Now all we have to do is hope that the new pixel remasters turn out better than previous efforts. Thankfully, Square is already taking a step in the right direction by keeping the sprite work intact. However, the lack of a confirmed console release and sparse details have fans worried.

Editors' Recommendations

A Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut may be on the way

Death’s Door impressions: A macabre Nintendo love letter

The tiny reaper fights a massive enemy in Death's Door.

Everything we know about Redfall

Promo art for the vampire shooter Redfall.

Sony acquires Returnal developer Housemarque, teases another purchase

The protagonist from the game Returnal in a space suit posed in front of flag.

LG goes after gamers with 120Hz Dolby Vision for C1 and G1 series OLED TVs

A gamer using one of LG's TVs.

Microsoft expands cloud gaming to Apple devices and Windows 10 PCs

xbox gamepass on iphone

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s last character should belong to Nintendo

super smash bros noise complaint ends with cops playing ultimate

8 essential tips for Mario Golf: Super Rush

Characters running in Mario Golf: Super Rush's Speed Golf mode.

How to cancel an Xbox Game Pass subscription on Xbox and PC

microsoft is setting the stage for xbox game pass to thrive hero

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate adds Kazuya from Tekken tomorrow

super smash bros e3 character reveal kazuya

Best cheap video game deals for July 2021

Crash Bandicoot and Spyro are rumored for new Apple TV+ series

Crash Bandicoot series.

Best cheap gaming monitor deals for July 2021

samsung lc49hg90dmnxza chg90 series review 49 inch gaming monitor 1