Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3: everything we know so far

By
Cloud,. Aerith, and Tifa stand together in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.
Square Enix

After the dramatic climax in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, fans of the Final Fantasy series have been theory-crafting and speculating on how the eventual third game would conclude this epic story. Square Enix hasn’t given us a date or title for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 yet to give it a proper entry on our list of all upcoming video games, but that hasn’t stopped it from already becoming one of our most anticipated upcoming PlayStation 5 games along with Monster Hunter: Wilds and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. More and more information is starting to appear about what the last leg in Cloud’s adventure will look like, so let’s equip our best Materia and scan the internet for everything there is to know about Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3.

Odds are this game won’t be on Xbox (at least at launch), but there are still plenty of great upcoming Xbox Series X games to look forward to.

Release date speculation

Chocobo Gear
Square-Enix

Square Enix hasn’t pulled the trigger on giving us a release date, or even a release window, for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3. However, we can speculate a bit based on what the team has said about development thus far. Recently, game director Naoki Hamaguchi spoke at a G-Star panel that was reported on by 4Gamer. The key takeaway was that the game’s plot and concept are all finalized and now the team is hard at work at actually building the game.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake came out in 2020 and Rebirth four years later in 2024. Without having to learn new console hardware, it is possible Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 might end up coming as early as 2027, but that would be our most optimistic guess.

Platforms

Aerith prays in FInal Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 hasn’t been confirmed for any platforms as of now, but it is highly likely that it will follow the same pattern as the previous entries. We predict it will launch as a PlayStation exclusive before coming to PC six months to a year later. However, there is always the chance that deals will change for this game.

Trailers

Cloud and Aerith charging up an attack.
Square Enix

No footage, screenshots, or even concept art for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 are available yet.

Gameplay

Cloud, Tifa, and Sephiroth taking a picture in Nibelhiem.
Square Enix

Much like the refinement we saw going from Final Fantasy 7 Remake to Rebirth, we expect Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 to evolve upon the satisfying combat the series has built thus far. There will likely be some new features, but the big addition will be our final party members of Vincent and Cid being playable.

The only other concrete information we know, again from that G-Star panel, was the fact that the team intends to give us the entire world to explore with our airship with no restrictions. “We will not cheat with the airship system (in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3), but take the challenge head-on so that it can freely fly all over the game map,” Hamaguchi stated. The only other mode of traversal not yet mentioned that was included in the original game is the submarine that let us explore below the oceans.

Preorder

Without a release date or window, we have no preorder information for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3. As soon as we do, we will update this article.

