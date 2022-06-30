Fans who were quick to check out the DLC trailer for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin on the official Square Enix site were instead met with Rick Astley.

The Trials of the Dragon King expansion for Final Fantasy Origin was just revealed as the first major expansion coming as part of the game’s season pass coming on July 20. The game’s official website was updated with what should have been a trailer for the upcoming content, but when early fans attempted to view the trailer, they found themselves getting “Rickrolled.”

While the trailer has since been fixed to show the intended teaser, Twitter user Emmett Watkins Jr was able to record his own experience trying to view the trailer, simply stating “ain’t no way.”

ain't no way https://t.co/kKlKtEON1X pic.twitter.com/a0OtJfdTRI — Emmett Watkins Jr can't stress how he love y'all (@Ejsponge61) June 30, 2022

It is unclear how or why Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up was uploaded instead of the trailer, especially since the YouTube version of the trailer had no issues. It took a few hours before the official trailer was correctly uploaded on the official site, potentially leading to hundreds of Final Fantasy fans being Rickrolled. There has been no official comment about the apparent mistake.

The Trials of the Dragon King is the first of three planned DLC packs for Final Fantasy Origin and previously had no release date. This DLC will include three new missions: Trials of the Dragon King, Wanderer of the Rift, and Different Future.

Final Fantasy Origin, a re-imagining of the first Final Fantasy game, is no stranger to strange marketing tactics involving music. The trailer involving Jack playing Limp Bizkit-esque rock music out of his phone lead many to believe the developers were in on the joke, and if this Rickroll was intentional, it certainly did its job in drawing more eyes to the game.

