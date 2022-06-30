 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin DLC announced via Rick roll

Jesse Lennox
By

Fans who were quick to check out the DLC trailer for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin on the official Square Enix site were instead met with Rick Astley.

The Trials of the Dragon King expansion for Final Fantasy Origin was just revealed as the first major expansion coming as part of the game’s season pass coming on July 20. The game’s official website was updated with what should have been a trailer for the upcoming content, but when early fans attempted to view the trailer, they found themselves getting “Rickrolled.”

While the trailer has since been fixed to show the intended teaser, Twitter user Emmett Watkins Jr was able to record his own experience trying to view the trailer, simply stating “ain’t no way.”

ain&#39;t no way https://t.co/kKlKtEON1X pic.twitter.com/a0OtJfdTRI

&mdash; Emmett Watkins Jr can&#39;t stress how he love y&#39;all (@Ejsponge61) June 30, 2022

It is unclear how or why Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up was uploaded instead of the trailer, especially since the YouTube version of the trailer had no issues. It took a few hours before the official trailer was correctly uploaded on the official site, potentially leading to hundreds of Final Fantasy fans being Rickrolled. There has been no official comment about the apparent mistake.

The Trials of the Dragon King is the first of three planned DLC packs for Final Fantasy Origin and previously had no release date. This DLC will include three new missions: Trials of the Dragon King, Wanderer of the Rift, and Different Future.

Final Fantasy Origin, a re-imagining of the first Final Fantasy game, is no stranger to strange marketing tactics involving music. The trailer involving Jack playing Limp Bizkit-esque rock music out of his phone lead many to believe the developers were in on the joke, and if this Rickroll was intentional, it certainly did its job in drawing more eyes to the game.

Editors' Recommendations

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite in Ticket to Paradise

Julia Roberts and George Clooney in Ticket To Paradise.

The best Wi-Fi 6 routers for 2022

The Nighthawk RAXE300 on a tabletop in a home.

The best smart padlocks for 2022

The eSmartLink Smart Padlock.

ESO High Isle: Where to find Volcanic Vents, rewards, more

Players attacking enemies during a Volcanic Vent event.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course makes the whole game better

Cuphead fights a snow wizard in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course.

Samsung’s new chip tech sounds small, but is a big world first

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G blue and peach colors.

Nectar Mattress 4th of July Sale 2022: Save $599 today

A couple rest on a Nectar Memory Foam Mattress in a bedroom.

Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals 2022: What to expect in July

Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner near dog.

6 ways Samsung can make cheap (and good) folding phones

The Samsung Galazy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

Best Prime Day Deals 2022: More early deals just landed

Prime Day Deals 2021.

How AR glasses are going from niche gadget to smartphone replacement

A man tries out AR glasses.

Best refurbished iPad deals and sales for June 2022

Woman Using 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch

The best video games of June 2022: TMNT, Fire Emblem, and more

An image of the TMNT in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.