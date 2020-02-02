A new trailer for the Final Fantasy VII Remake features one of the RPG’s most unforgettable scenes, while also providing a first look at one of the game’s most reliable characters.

The trailer, which also introduces the official theme song of the Final Fantasy VII Remake, also shows glimpses of parts of the original story that were retained and changed.

Spoilers follow for those who have not yet played through the 1997 classic RPG.

In the original Final Fantasy VII, one of the main story arcs in the early game required Cloud to dress up as a woman in order to infiltrate the mansion of Don Corneo, a crime lord from Midgar’s Wall Market. In the classic RPG, players can acquire certain items to make Don Corneo select Cloud instead of Tifa and Aerith, and it appears that in the remake, Cloud’s transformation will involve a dazzling performance at the Honey Bee Inn.

“True beauty is an expression of the heart. A thing without shame, to which notions of gender don’t apply,” said the unnamed person leading Cloud’s makeover, and it looks like he does a pretty good job at it.

The trailer also provides the first look at Nanaki, also known as Red XIII, a talking lion-like character who joins Cloud’s party before they leave Midgar. Also featured in the trailer are Professor Hojo, Scarlet, Palmer, and President Shinra himself, all of whom are working on a devious plan that Cloud and his team are trying to stop.

Also shown in the trailer is one of the major changes to the original storyline, in the form of a Soldier named Roche. It appears that he has a grudge against Cloud, though what exactly that is has yet to be explained.

The trailer further drives up the hype for the upcoming release of the Final Fantasy VII Remake with scenes of Leviathan summoned into action, as well as the reunion of Cloud and one of the video game industry’s most popular villains, Sephiroth.

Square Enix also released a behind-the-scenes video for Hollow, the game’s official theme song, from legendary composer Nobuo Uematsu and performed by Yosh from Survive Said The Prophet.

The launch of the Final Fantasy VII Remake has been delayed to April 10.

