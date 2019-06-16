Digital Trends
Gaming

Square Enix has no clue how many episodes Final Fantasy VII Remake will take

Aaron Mamiit
By

The Final Fantasy VII Remake, one of the biggest stars of E3 2019, will still be released in multiple parts, but even Square Enix itself does not know how many episodes it will take to tell the game’s full story.

Final Fantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase said at E3 2019 that the massive content of the game, which has a release date of March 3, 2020, will require two Blu-ray discs. However, the initial release will still not cover the entirety of the original Final Fantasy VII.

The first release of the RPG will only contain the part of the story in Midgar, but it will be a “fully standalone gaming experience,” according to Kitase. He said that before Square Enix started working on the project, the team knew that doing the whole story will require a large amount of content. This was reinforced when they started planning out the plot for the first episode of the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

“At that point, we decided we’re going to focus this game on Midgar and what happened in Midgar,” Kitase said. “And unfortunately, we can’t say anything more about the future games after that, because we don’t know ourselves, really.”

Kitase said that Square Enix is still “fleshing out” what will be included in the second episode, but given the vast story of the original Final Fantasy VII, it will likely not be the last release for the RPG.

The E3 2019 trailer for the Final Fantasy VII Remake offered the first look at fan-favorite Tifa, as well as a deeper focus on the real-time combat. The game retains the active-time battle bars of the original RPG, but they work a bit differently. They fill up over time and are accelerated by successful attacks, and once full, will allow characters to launch special attacks and use magic.

Unfortunately for gamers who have been waiting a long time for the Final Fantasy VII Remake, the waiting game does not end on March 3, 2020. While the number of episodes for the game remain unclear, so does the time that it will take for Square Enix to release the next parts of the ambitious project.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Plant-based shoes and a ukulele learning aid
the legend of zelda links awakening e3 2019 hands on link s
Gaming

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is endearing and wonderfully weird

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is as magically weird as I remembered. The super cute art style fits Koholint Island so well, and Nintendo improved multiple, critical mechanics.
Posted By Steven Petite
Razer Phone 2 Hands-on
Deals

Need a smartphone? The Razer Phone 2 gets a huge $300 price cut

Mobile gaming has grown seen incredible growth in recent years. The best gaming smartphones tend to be expensive, though, but the beefy Razer Phone 2 is on sale right now for a huge discount on Amazon that can save you hundreds.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Dell XPS 8930 Tower Review
Deals

Walmart drops a big $200 price cut on the Dell XPS 8930 PC

If you're looking for an affordable gaming PC, you'll want to check out this Dell XPS 8930 Gaming Desktop Computer (8th Gen), which is $200 off from Walmart. Normally $1,400, a cool 14% discount brings the price down to $1,200.
Posted By Francis Allanson
best booths at e3 2019 mvimg 20190612 153357
Gaming

From Nintendo to Capcom, here are the best booths we saw at E3 2019

Every year, publishers and developers gather in Los Angeles to show off their games at E3. Booths are a major part of the excitement and this year didn't let us down. From Nintendo to Capcom, here are the best booths of E3 2019.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
atari vcs preview atarivcs2
Computing

Don’t call it retro. Atari’s VCS is a modern console for PC gamers

You might think the Atari VCS is another retro console like the Nintendo SNES Classic or Sega Genesis Mini. You'd be wrong. Atari's VCS is actually a modern console that runs PC hardware. Yes, it can play Atari games, but it does much more.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
e3 2019 call of duty mobile preview callfodutymobile
Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile is the best shooter I’ve played on a smartphone

Call of Duty: Mobile attempts to put the franchise's tight gameplay in the palm of your hand. It's largely successful, thanks to precise controls and attractive graphics. The game arrives on iOS and Android later this year.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
ps4 pro boost mode update sony playstation 4 0005 800x533 c
Gaming

The PlayStation Network is back up. Here’s the latest on the PSN outage

Sony's PlayStation Network is back online after going down for several hours on Thursday afternoon, annoying legions of gamers right in the middle of E3. Here's the latest on the outage
Posted By Mathew Katz
tesla wants youtube on touchscreens touchscreen
Cars

Tesla screens may support YouTube with next software update

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced today at E3 that the infotainment screens will support YouTube video streaming very soon. This most likely lines up with the latest software update that is expected later this year.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
nintendo switch deals pikachueeveeswitch
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for June 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Posted By Lucas Coll
episode 152 adobestock 191288831 5d028bf401d0a
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Florida’s autonomous vehicle law, E3 updates, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we take a look at the biggest trending stories in tech, including Florida allowing fully autonomous vehicles on the road, Atari’s new gaming system, E3 updates, high-speed rail, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
best augmented-reality apps
Gaming

Niantic Labs sues hackers who help players cheat in Pokémon Go

Niantic Labs has filed a lawsuit against Global++, who is said to be behind the hacked versions of Pokémon Go and Ingress. The legal action comes as the developer is preparing to launch Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
former epic games production director would have canceled fortnite raging storm
Gaming

How Epic Games almost made the mistake of ending Fortnite

Former Epic Games production director Rod Fergusson said that he would have canceled Fortnite if he stayed with the developer. The game only started soaring in popularity when the Battle Royale mode was released a few months after launch.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
awesome tech you cant buy yet scoots footwear feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Plant-based shoes and a ukulele learning aid

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
asus rog phone fortnite
Mobile

Put down the controller and pick up the best phones for gaming on the go

Which phones are the best if all you want to do is play some mobile games? We've done the hard work and put together a list of the best gaming phones on Android and iOS, so you can keep playing and winning.
Posted By Simon Hill