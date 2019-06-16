Share

The Final Fantasy VII Remake, one of the biggest stars of E3 2019, will still be released in multiple parts, but even Square Enix itself does not know how many episodes it will take to tell the game’s full story.

Final Fantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase said at E3 2019 that the massive content of the game, which has a release date of March 3, 2020, will require two Blu-ray discs. However, the initial release will still not cover the entirety of the original Final Fantasy VII.

The first release of the RPG will only contain the part of the story in Midgar, but it will be a “fully standalone gaming experience,” according to Kitase. He said that before Square Enix started working on the project, the team knew that doing the whole story will require a large amount of content. This was reinforced when they started planning out the plot for the first episode of the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

“At that point, we decided we’re going to focus this game on Midgar and what happened in Midgar,” Kitase said. “And unfortunately, we can’t say anything more about the future games after that, because we don’t know ourselves, really.”

Kitase said that Square Enix is still “fleshing out” what will be included in the second episode, but given the vast story of the original Final Fantasy VII, it will likely not be the last release for the RPG.

The E3 2019 trailer for the Final Fantasy VII Remake offered the first look at fan-favorite Tifa, as well as a deeper focus on the real-time combat. The game retains the active-time battle bars of the original RPG, but they work a bit differently. They fill up over time and are accelerated by successful attacks, and once full, will allow characters to launch special attacks and use magic.

Unfortunately for gamers who have been waiting a long time for the Final Fantasy VII Remake, the waiting game does not end on March 3, 2020. While the number of episodes for the game remain unclear, so does the time that it will take for Square Enix to release the next parts of the ambitious project.