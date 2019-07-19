Gaming

Climb a mountain with ease using this FFXIV: Shadowbringers Mt. Gulg guide

Josh Brown
By

Congratulations on reaching Mt. Gulg – literally! As you inch closer to the end of the FFXIV: Shadowbringers storyline, this particular dungeon is here to test you in a few interesting ways. But it’s nothing our Mt. Gulg guide can’t prepare you for.

You’ll come across a couple of mini-bosses along the way, but they’re little more than sponges with a couple of area attacks up their sleeves.

Nothing to worry about. For the true boss encounters, this FFXIV: Shadowbringers Mt. Gulg guide should see you through.

Forgiven Cruelty

final fantasy xiv mt gulg dungeon guide forgiven cruelty

More or less confirming Vauthry wasn’t eating his own Sin Eaters, his comfortable cushion is here to play. Untelegraphed attacks are a real problem going forward, and Forgiven Cruelty kicks things off with just that. Cyclone Wing and Rake are your raid-wide AOE and tank busters respectively.

Lumen Infinitum is a forward-firing laser beam emanating from this creature’s mouth. It lifts off from the ground to cast it. Make sure you’re not in the line of fire. Typhoon Wing is another similar attack. Again, Forgiven Cruelty will lift off while casting this.

What you need to do here is ensure you’re not in the frontal path of the green circles surrounding the boss. If wind orbs spawn along the edges, too, get an equal distance away from them to avoid the large area attacks. You’ll have plenty of time to gauge where’s safe.

Forgiven Whimsy

final fantasy xiv mt gulg dungeon guide whimsy

This big die just wants you to die. Notice how the arena is also split into six quadrants? Get ready to match the spooky faces on the boss with their relative positions on the area!. Forgiven Whimsy is all about that. It likes to keep you moving.

Attack animations are a mixture of casts, reshuffles, and pulsing waves from the boss itself. It will frequently twist its body like a Rubix’s cube revealing more or less faces on its front. Most of the time, these faces mean the relative position on the arena is about to get blown up.

When fewer faces appear, this means to expect explosive orbs at the same time. The blast radius of each orb is a ring, leaving underneath each orb as safe zone – almost. These can cross with other orbs, so you’ll usually need to back up toward the edges of the area to fully avoid everything. Just keep note of which squares are safe from the incoming face blast, hug a safe orb, and back up a tad and you should be fine.

Forgiven Obscenity

final fantasy xiv mt gulg dungeon guide forgiven obscenity

Probably a fair bit simpler in design than you might expect from what came before, right? Forgiven Obscenity kicks things off with her raid-wide attack Orison Fortissimo and follows up with Divine Diminuendo, a close-proximity area attack. Sacrament Sforzando is your tank buster, but it doesn’t get used much.

The gimmick here is Forgiven Obscenity’s attack modifiers. If she gains a radiant glow during a cast, watch out. This begins with another Divine Diminuendo, creating extra strike zones as rings further from the telegraphed zone. Just get as close to the visible area as possible without actually going in.

Conviction Marcato is then introduced. Like the first boss, avoid lining up with the circles around Forgiven Obscenity to dodge each blast. The upper diamond is just there to fake you out.

Obscenity then cuts off the arena’s corners and casts Feather Marionette. Similar to the Malikah’s Well boss, this creates clones capable of echoing the boss’s next attack – Divine Diminuendo. One of these puppets (or the boss) will be glowing here, so you’ll have to mentally add attack landing zones to what you already see. Just hug the area of whichever is glowing. Conviction Marcato will come back like this later on. Just stay close again.

Her last trick is Solitaire Ring. This places laser cannons on each lane of the arena which will then shift forward before firing. The closer they are to the starting position, the sooner they fire. Just get to a closer one and move to the further one when it fires. With all that, it’s a rotating battle of beams and AOEs until she’s dead.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best post-Prime Day deals 2019: 4K TV, wireless earbuds, and Walmart discounts
Up Next

Zoom, prime, wide, or telephoto? Here's how to pick your next camera lens
google stadia vs nvidia geforce now controller 1
Gaming

5 questions the Google Stadia team needs to answer in its Reddit AMA

Google's Stadia team is planning to take part in a Reddit AMA on July 18. These are five questions we believe it must answer about the upcoming game-streaming service. Stadia will launch later in 2019.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch with Rocket League
Gaming

The best Nintendo Switch games, from Breath of the Wild to Rocket League

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.
Posted By Steven Petite
how to watch sony e3 press conference hellblade1
Gaming

25 awesome indie games you should definitely be playing right now

These days, some of the best video games are made by independent studios. Here are 25 of the best indie games, whether you prefer grueling dungeon crawlers or otherworldly, meditative adventures.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to play monster hunter world iceborne beta screen 1
Gaming

Everything we know about Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne adds the largest region in the game to date alongside new monsters, mechanics, and much more. The expansion launches on PS4 and Xbox One on September 6.
Posted By Steven Petite
beat saber star wars day
Gaming

Shoot, dance, box, and escape reality with the very best Oculus Quest games

The Oculus Quest offers a fantastic virtual reality experience without the need for a PC or console tethered to your headset. These are the best Oculus Quest games available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Google Stadia controller individual purchase available now
Gaming

Google says Stadia is not Netflix for games, more like Xbox Live Gold or PS Plus

The Director of Product for Google Stadia took to Reddit for an AMA. Across his many responses, he explained plans for future mobile device support, free monthly games, why developers should create for Stadia over home consoles.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
fortnite overtime challenges season 9
Gaming

Here’s our guide to the leaked Fortnite season 9 overtime challenges and rewards

Fortnite season 9 isn't quite over yet. Fortnite overtime challenges are coming and players can complete them to get some extra experience and skin styles. Here's a guide on how to complete them all.
Posted By Cody Perez
southwest airlines free nintendo switch mariosouthwest
Gaming

Southwest Airlines gave every passenger on this flight a free Nintendo Switch

Southwest Airlines and Nintendo have partnered for a new sweepstakes, and they kicked off the promotion by giving every passenger on a lucky flight to San Diego a free Nintendo Switch.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
marvel ultimate alliance 3 the black order story characters release date switch marvelultimatealliance3 03
Gaming

Everything we know about Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

After a ten-year hiatus, Marvel Ultimate Alliance is back with Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order on Switch. The co-op-focused action RPG tasks you and your buddies with stopping Thanos from securing the Infinity Stones.
Posted By Steven Petite
Marvel's avengers crystal dynamics san diego comic con 2019 gameplay update
Gaming

Marvel’s Avengers single-player campaign, customization make splash at Comic-Con

Marvel Entertainment is the belle of the ball at San Diego Comic-Con, as the company hosted a panel dedicated to the efforts being made to bring its properties to life through video games.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

Walmart’s Prime Day Nintendo Switch bundle deal is still going on

The best bet for anyone looking to get their hands on Nintendo's latest console is to grab one of the bundle deals that pop up from time to time, and Walmart is still offering its Nintendo Switch offer that it ran during Prime Day.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

Walmart slashes prices on Xbox One, Sony PS4, and Nintendo Switch games

If you're in the market for a new Xbox One, Sony PS4, or Nintendo Switch games, there are quite a few Walmart discounts to choose from right now. This big sales event only lasts through Sunday, July 21.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
celeste switch review 5
Gaming

Tired of the same old PS4 annual releases? Try one of these indie games instead

While big budget games rely on practical innovation, indie games dive head first into new, unexplored territories. If the quirky and unusual appeal to you, take a look at our list of the best indie games on PS4.
Posted By Steven Petite