Digital Trends
Gaming

A guide to the Holminster Switch dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Healer, ready up! Here's our guide to the first dungeon in FFXIV: Shadowbringers

Josh Brown
By

Holminster Switch is the first dungeon featured in Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers. Unlocked at Level 71, it follows in the footsteps of Dusk Vigil and The Sirensong Sea from past expansions. It’s a fairly lengthy dungeon that ties up early plot points. If you decide to run it with the Trust System rather than real players, bring Alisae along for some extra little interactivity.

In this Holminster Switch dungeon guide, we’ll be skipping over the laborious trash mob pulls and focusing purely on the challenging bosses found within. Some of the bosses employ some new tricks and even use powerful mechanics from Stormblood raids to keep you on your toes. They’re no pushover, and the whole team will need to be on point to push past them. Healers might want to pay close attention.

Forgiven Dissonance

final fantasy xiv shadowbringers holminster switch dungeon guide forgiven dissonance

Turns out these Valkyrie-type monstrosities are just regular old Sin Eaters – with swords! Things start off with Path of Light, which inflicts raid-wide AOE damage for healer’s to sort out. Expect this a lot. Then comes Brazen Bull. This cast puts balls of light on the battlefield that eventually explode outward in each cardinal direction. Pay attention and find a safe spot. This is timed with Gibbet Cage (an AOE under the boss) and Thumbscrew, a dash through the tank. The safe spots are tiny!

This is followed up by another pattern of bombs, only with Wooden Horse (a conal AOE) in place of Thumbscrew. Other than the introduction of the Pillory tank buster, it’s most just finding safe spots between Brazen Bull and Thumbscrew patterns. Just pay attention and you’ll be fine.

Tesleen, The Forgiven

final fantasy xiv shadowbringers holminster switch dungeon guide tesleen

After a nice walk through the flaming fields, you’ll reach a familiar face. Things start with a tank buster (The Tickler) and Scold’s Bridle, Tesleen’s go-to unavoidable AOE attack. Now it’s to her signature gimmick, Fevered Flagellation.

Numbered markers denote her dash order, so the team will need to spread out to avoid landing in her path more than once. The things stay relatively tame. She’ll drop a few puddles around during a stack marker that you’ll all want to avoid. All this will do is reduce movement potential for the next Fevered Flagellation. And that’s it. Healers will just need to pump out AOE heals from time to time.

Philia

final fantasy xiv shadowbringers holminster switch dungeon guide philia

This is it. Your first Lightwarden. Philia is a mean beast with lots of AOE damage and reasons to flee. The main thing to watch out for here is its barrage of attacks later on – aptly named “Fierce Beating”. Right/Left Clout will cover a side of the area relative to the arm used and fling anyone caught to Philia’s front which could be fatal if timed with something like a frontal cleave or its Aethersup attack.

Fierce Beating happens at around 50% HP. During this, Philia will rotate on the spot while dishing out front and rear attacks. Just keep to its sides and rotate with it and you should be fine.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Xbox One games you can get right now
Nintendo Switch Mini new console 3DS manufacturing production accessory concept image picture
Gaming

Leaker obtains alleged concept image of rumored Nintendo Switch mini console

We’ve not seen the rumored new Nintendo Switch models yet, but a leaker has obtained an image of what the Mini version may look like. There’s also an accessory in retail packaging that matches the image.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
super mario maker 2 how to unlock everything hammer superball flower guide
Gaming

How to unlock the Super Hammer and Superball Flower in Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario Maker 2 gives players an almost complete set of tools to design with from the start. But to unlock the actual complete set in Super Mario Maker 2, you'll have to play the Story Mode.
Posted By Steven Petite
nintendo switch mini rumors design price release date honson leak
Gaming

Is the Nintendo Switch Mini real? Here's what we know so far

Nintendo is reportedly planning to launch a smaller version of its Switch system, with several features changed. Here is everything we know about the rumored Nintendo Switch Mini so far.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
sony playstation next gen software games big publishers developers indie
Gaming

As Sony puts emphasis on AAA games for the PS5, will some gamers be left out?

The next generation of consoles will have great power, but it comes down the games. Sony officials say the focus going into the next generation with the PS5 is building relationships with bigger game publishers over indie companies.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
xbox one outsells playstation 4 black friday wii u trails far behind controllers
Gaming

How will Microsoft's Xbox Scarlett and Sony's PS5 stack up against each other?

We finally know that Microsoft and Sony's next-gen consoles are in the works. But when it comes to the Xbox Scarlett vs. PS5, which is shaping up to be the better choice? We compared the confirmed specs to find out.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
sony playstation game development studios mergers purchase playstation 5 PS5
Gaming

Sony considers game studio purchases for the PS5, but who should it target?

Ahead of the PS5 launch, Sony is considering mergers or purchases of video game studios. The company’s main competitor has been very active on that front but what other studios could find a home on PlayStation?
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
sekiro shadows die twice monk
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
walmart 4th of july sale kamado grill 2
Deals

Walmart 4th of July sale: 4K TV, Nintendo Switch, and Dell laptop deals

Amidst the run-up to Prime Day, retail merchants are featuring Fourth of July sales, which means the first half of July will be a great time for deals. Walmart is already rolling out bargains.
Posted By Bruce Brown
iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing this month

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Mark Jansen
oculus debuts new vr headset rift s
Computing

Dive into the best VR experiences available now on the Oculus Rift

The Oculus Rift brought back virtual reality and put a modern twist on it. Grab your Touch Controllers, put on your VR headset, and jump into the fun with some of the best Oculus Rift games available now.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Nintendo Switch with Rocket League
Gaming

The best Nintendo Switch games, from Breath of the Wild to Rocket League

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.
Posted By Steven Petite
how to watch sony e3 press conference hellblade1
Gaming

25 awesome indie games you should definitely be playing right now

These days, some of the best video games are made by independent studios. Here are 25 of the best indie games, whether you prefer grueling dungeon crawlers or otherworldly, meditative adventures.
Posted By Steven Petite
nvidia announces geforce rtx super gpus 2070 2060 2080 feature v2
Computing

Nvidia’s RTX Super GPUs boost performance without jacking up the price

Nvidia announced that it will be releasing a refreshed version of its GeForce RTX line, called GeForce RTX Super, starting next week. The new line features an RTX 2060 Super, RTX 2070 Super, and an RTX 2080 Super, all with better specs.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer mode follow up AAA in development 2020 2021
News

Multiplayer Cyberpunk 2077 mode is in development, new gameplay set for PAX West

The president and CEO of CD Projekt Red has confirmed that a multiplayer Cyberpunk 2077 mode is in development and there’s also going to be a third project set in the Cyberpunk world.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.