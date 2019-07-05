Digital Trends
Gaming

Kill a big pixie in this FFXIV: Shadowbringers Titania Normal Mode guide

Josh Brown
By

Imprisoned in the glamorous castle high atop Il Mheg, Titania, the land’s ruler and mighty king, lays waiting to play. Accessed through the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers main scenario at around level 73, this whimsical sorcerer is the first trial of the expansion and a real test of your skills.

Titania is a long fight with lots to learn. But it’s as beautiful as the grand being itself. Just like you’ll have learned from the rest of Il Mheg’s fae folk, it wants nothing more than a bit of entertainment. Only that usually results in death. Good thing you’re there to kill it as your second Lightwarden, though. The feeling is mutual!

In this FFXIV: Shadowbringers Titania normal mode guide, we’ll be explaining the fight as quickly and efficiently as we can, so you can do less reading and more killing. Crank that music up, too!

Phase One

final fantasy xiv shadowbringers titania normal guide phase one

As is the case with most boss battles, Titania shows you its raid-wide AOEs first — Bright Sabbath. Phantom Rune comes after. This is an AOE either around or away from the boss, so position accordingly. She’ll follow this with Divination Rune, a conal tank buster that will utterly annihilate anyone other than a tank caught within. Healers be ready.

Titania will then summon four puddles. You’ll want to have someone in each when the timer counts down. Stay inside one of these puddles to mitigate the damage of the Flame Rune stack marker coming up next. One more Phantom Rune and you’ll go into phase two. Fun!

Phase Two

final fantasy xiv shadowbringers titania normal guide phase two

Out of that cramped old castle and spirited away into the forest, Titania will attempt to separate the team by cutting off the arena with vines from Growth Rune. Melee stay close. Now here come the AOEs, healers!

Phantom Rune kicks things off, with Bright Sabbath plotting to finish off those caught by the last attack. Frost Rune is a copy of a Shiva attack, so you’ll want to move into the last marked area and back into the center as the first mark resolves. Target markers come out at the same time. Those afflicted will need to spread out to whatever safe spots remain. With another Phantom Rune, we’re into phase 3.

Phase Three

final fantasy xiv shadowbringers titania normal guide phase three

Titania summons three large adds each with their own gimmicks. A tank will want to face Mustard Seed to a wall to limit the reach of its AOEs. Peaseblossom will hit like a truck on the other tank, whereas Puck won’t do much more than a linear strike — enough for a DPS to take on if needed. The tank taking on two will need some serious heals. With these dead, Titania will summon them back bigger than ever on the outsides of the arena.

At this point, you’re on the clock. Fail to kill them before Titania’s power meter fills up and it’s an instant wipe. Like before, each monster brings an attack to the table, so prepare for a barrage of markers and annoyances as you go. Get a melee player to limit break one if you’re close to the clock. Manage this, and Titania will slip back into the Phase One rotation until death.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

This crazy, secret gun is the key to Bungie's vision for Destiny's future
Fortnite x Stranger Things crossover at the Mega Mall
Gaming

Stranger Things is turning the Fortnite: Battle Royale map upside down

Fortnite players are coming across portals to the Upside Down, the evil area depicted Netflix's Stranger Things, in the game and entering teases a dark version of the game's map. The third season of the show releases this week.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
final fantasy xiv dohn mheg dungeon guide
Gaming

How to survive the scary depths of the Dhon Mheg dungeon in FFXIV: Shadowbringers

The second dungeon of Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers might look a walk in a magically underwater park, but there are real threats around every corner. If you're looking for a Dhun Mheg dungeon guide that isn't longer than the dungeon…
Posted By Josh Brown
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

Here are the gaming deals you don't want to miss on Prime Day

Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is almost here, and there will be plenty of gaming deals. Whether you want games, hardware, or accessories, these are the Prime Day gaming deals to expect.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
wargroove impressions review feature img
Gaming

Get Nindie with it and check out these awesome indie games for the Switch

The Nintendo Switch's portability makes indies feel at home on the platform. Luckily, there are plenty of great titles to choose from. Here are our picks for the best Nintendo Switch indie games.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gears of War 4
Gaming

These Xbox One exclusives are the definition of quality over quantity

Xbox One has a prestigious collection of handpicked titles that you can't play on other consoles. Here are the latest and greatest Xbox One exclusives, including some that are also available on PC
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Breath of the Wild
Gaming

You're not a true fan without these Nintendo Switch exclusives

Who doesn't love a good Nintendo game? If you're looking for great first-party titles for your Nintendo Switch, take a look at our list of the very best exclusives available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
sea of solitude review impress 20190702144726
Gaming

Sea of Solitude doesn’t need words to tell its moving story

Sea of Solitude is a moving adventure centered around understanding and overcoming loneliness. Though the story is about one young woman's struggle, the dream-like world tells a universally relatable tale.
Posted By Steven Petite
god of war gets myth right with the liberties it takes midgard
Buying Guides

The best PlayStation 4 exclusives you can get right now

The PlayStation 4's game library and an incredible selection of exclusive games could make anyone with an Xbox One or Nintendo Switch think twice. Here's our list of the latest and greatest PS4 exclusives.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
marvel games san diego comic-con 2019 announcement surprise exclusive avengers ultimate alliance iron man VR
Gaming

Marvel Games panel at San Diego Comic Con 2019 will be jam-packed with surprises

In the latest update on the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con, we learn the Marvel Games panel will include updates on games like Marvel’s Avengers and Iron Man VR. The panel synopsis teases some other surprises as well.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers review
Product Review

FFXIV: Shadowbringers is a relentless barrage of emotional gut punches

With a FFXIV expansion on the horizon, we dove into Early Access to get a taste of what to expect. With a shift in the story and tons of new content, we found that Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers builds upon the MMO in all the right ways.
Posted By Josh Brown
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else entirely.
Posted By Christian de Looper
division 2 e3 2018 raids dlc the
Gaming

The best patriotic video games to play on the Fourth of July

Looking for the perfect video game to play on July 4? We've corralled 10 patriotic video games to play on Independence Day, including entries in the Assassin's Creed and The Division franchises.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny
Gaming

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of July 5

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Cyberpunk 2077 expansion 3 three projects modes CD Projekt Red report
Gaming

CD Projekt Red’s next big AAA project is probably a Cyberpunk 2077 expansion

CD Projekt Red revealed at a conference in Poland that they are working on more Cyberpunk 2077 content. The translated report had some inaccuracies thanks to Google Translate, so we decided to have a polish translator clarify.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.