It’s been almost a year since the release of Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, but we’re only just now getting the relic weapon quest chain. A traditional grind that channels the true MMORPG allure, the Shadowbringers relic weapons were set to take after their Stormblood siblings, bringing a time investment many felt was far too harsh — before a killer raid capped off the expansion for those who were able to see it through to the end.

Arriving in Patch 5.25, the Shadowbringers relic chain Save the Queen: Blades of Gunnhildr whisks us from The First to The Source. Here’s how to make your relic weapon fast.

How to unlock the Shadowbringers resistance weapons relic quest chain

Like any quest, there are prerequisites you’ll need to have completed for this one to show up. This one requires a bit of time travel.

To start the Save the Queen: Blades of Gunnhildr quest chain, you’ll need to have fully completed the 24-man raid series from back in Stormblood. That’s the Return to Ivalice raids Rabanastre, Ridorana Lighthouse, and Orbonne Monastery. Assuming you’re otherwise up to date, having those quests done and dusted will cause the quest Hail to the Queen to show up in Kugane Market. Accept that, and you’ll be on your way.

Shadowbringers resistance weapon relic steps

Step 1 – Thavnairian Scalepowder

So after months of teasing, what does the Shadowbringers relic chain have in store? Not a whole lot, actually. As far as relic weapon steps go, this is one of the tamest attempts yet. All you need to do is follow the quest’s natural progression from Kugane Market.

It’s a long opening chain, so be ready to set some time aside for its few fights and cutscenes. There’s nothing too difficult here, and once you’re through following the cutscenes, you’ll be given exactly the right amount of Thavnairian Scalepowder to craft your very first ilvl 485 Shadowbringers relic.

Step 2 – To be confirmed

As of Shadowbringers patch 5.25, there is no Step 2 to the current relic weapon quest chain. We don’t know when the next step might arrive, but we’ll update this guide with tips when it does. This might not happen until patch 5.35 sometime in the summer, but it could happen far sooner, too. It’s all speculation right now. Keep your eyes out for Letter from the Producer Live announcements for more info, or check back here periodically.

How to make more resistance weapon relics

If you really want to punish yourself, you can have as many different Shadowbringers relic weapons as you have Level 80 classes. At ilvl 485, they’re slightly stronger than the recent Ruby Weapon drops, and comparatively much easier to obtain.

To make another weapon, go back to Gerolt in Gangos. Hop onto another Level 80 battle class and speak to his nearby associate instead to pick up the repeatable quest. Bring lots of Thavnairian Scalepowder to this chap and you’ll have another relic weapon crafted.

How to get back to Gangos

Gangos is a little out of the way. It’ll no doubt get far bigger in subsequent patches, but for now, its tiny size makes it difficult to track down.

To get back to Gangos, all you need to do is travel to the Doman Enclave. If you attuned to the aetherytes in both areas, you’ll be able to teleport from here to Gangos. If not, you’ll have to hop on another boat from there.

Can’t teleport to the Doman Enclave? Then you need to teleport to Namai and travel roughly west to the dock. From there, you can take a boat to the Doman Enclave, and then another boat to Gangos. Remember to attune to the aetherytes this time.

Where to find Thavnairian Scalepowder

When it comes to making a second Resistance weapon relic, you’ll need to obtain your own Thavnairian Scalepowder. This part falls more in line with traditional relic steps, requiring you to obtain and spend a decent amount of Poetics. You get these from almost any serious activity these days, so you shouldn’t ever have to work especially hard to get enough for Thavnairian Scalepowder.

Once you have 1,000 Poetics, head to Auriana in Revenant’s Toll or Hismena over at Idyllshire to exchange your tomestones for the required amount of Thavnairian Scalepowder.

