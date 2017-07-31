‘Final Fantasy XV’ exosuit update turns Noctis and pals into Iron Man

Why it matters to you Final Fantasy XV continues to receive regular, impactful updates, so there's always something to go back to even if you long ago completed the main story.

If you thought that the heroes of Final Fantasy XV went into battle a little light on the armor side, especially considering their futuristic weaponry, then the 1.13 update will be right up your alley. Not only does it add a new quest and bring back the Moogle Chocobo Carnival temporarily, but it adds powered exosuits to the game, dressing up the protagonists like the hero from the Crysis games.

If you have loosely followed the development of Final Fantasy XV post-release, you may vaguely remember that exosuits were supposed to be added to the game several months ago. What you may not have heard is that a legal scuffle erupted over their similarity to the suits in the 2017 Power Rangers movie, DualShockers reports. Ditching the colors and tweaking the design seems to have sorted that out, so now we have Noctis and pals dressed ready for battle.

Known as the Magitek Exosuits, these powered exoskeletons give Noctis, Gladio, Prompto, and Ignis 30 minutes of invincibility per day, making it easier to take on some of the game’s toughest enemies. You can continue to wear them afterward, but their ability to block all damage will not reset until the end of the day.

As well as mechanically offering serious protection for your team, the suits look the part too. While they have ditched the colorful homage to the Super Sentai TV show that they are inspired by and therefore have a rather drab palette, they still feature brightly lit emblems on the chest and back portions of the armor, offering some measure of style along with their augmenting of martial abilities.

Joining the new suits in this update is a new “Cross Chain “collaboration system, which lets players do additional damage to defensive enemies by bolstering the number of linked attacks. You can leverage your new arms and armor in a new quest too, called “O Partner, My Partner.” You can activate it at the Meldacio Hunter HQ once you have completed Chapter 8.

If you are not in a fighting mood though, there is still something for you to enjoy in this latest update. The Moogle Chocobo Carnival is back and will run from Monday through late September, offering the same limited-time mini-games, Chocobo water races, and the carnival special menu items at the Square Enix cafe.

If none of this strikes your fancy, then stay tuned, as the multiplayer-centric “Comrades” update is still in the works and expected to introduce some MMO-lite features to the game.