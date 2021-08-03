  1. Gaming

Ariana Grande is the latest icon making a “grande” entrance into the world of Fortnite. Like the latest Icon addition, LeBron James, Ariana will appear with skins, bling, and other accessories purchasable in Fortnite‘s in-game shop. The main draw is that she’ll be headlining the newest in-game concert titled the “Rift Tour” from August 6-8.

Fortnite‘s last big concert came from rapper, singer, and songwriter Travis Scott, in the form of Astronomical. The collaboration with Ariana Grande is the popular battle royale’s second go at an epic virtual concert experience on that level.

The concert is sure to attract a lot of public attention, from Fortnite-faithful to Ariana fans and those who just want to experience the event. Here’s what you need to know so you don’t miss your chance to catch the show.

Download the latest update

Before anything, you’re going to want to download Fortnite‘s v17.30 update. It’s important to install the update early — well before the actual concert — so you’re not stuck downloading an update while the show is happening. Without it, you won’t be able to attend.

RSVP for your concert(s) of choice

While the RSVP won’t ensure you a seat in the concert, it will act as a reminder as to when you should join the playlist. It’s not a necessary step, but a recommended one. You’ll be able to RSVP within Fortnite. When logging in, a menu will pop up that lets you check a date. There’s also an RSVP tab in the game, which you can click into to select a time.

A screen that let's players RSVP for an Ariana Grande concert in Fortnite.

You can choose from a multitude of dates and times to attend. You may also go to more than one show, if you wish. Here are the current showtimes.

  • Friday, August 6, at 6 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, August 7, at 2 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, August 8, at midnight ET
  • Sunday, August 8, at 10 a.m. ET
  • Sunday, August 8, at 6 p.m. ET

Log in to Fortnite an hour or more before your event time

Epic recommends loading up Fortnite 60 minutes before your selected concert set begins, as the Rift Tour playlist will go live 30 minutes ahead of each show. Of course, with so many players looking to attend thanks to Ariana Grande’s reach, you may want to log on even before that in case of potential server login errors from so many players.

Make sure you make time for multiple concerts if needed

It is a possibility you may be locked out of your show of choice, so you should prepare to possibly follow these steps for another date instead. Thankfully Epic is bringing multiple showings to Fortnite with one on August 6 and 7 respectfully, and three for August 8.

