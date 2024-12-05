 Skip to main content
How to get Baymax skin in Fortnite

Baymax skin in Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1: Demon Hunters has arrived and it has brought new features like movement mechanics such as Wall Kicking, Wall Scrambling, and more. The new season also brings a new island full of Japanese-themed locations for players to explore. Each of these locations has its own uniqueness, from loot to the bosses that players can battle as a Ronin in the game.

The new chapter in Fortnite also adds new weapons such as Katanas, Oni Masks, and a bunch of more hitscan guns that equip you fully to battle demons roaming around the map. However, to assist you in defeating demons, new characters have arrived in the Demon Hunters Battle Pass this season, and it is is full of characters like Kendo, Jade, a new Hope skin, and more.

But alongside original characters, players will also see collab skins this season, one of which is a beloved Disney character from the animated film Big Hero 6 called Baymax. So if you’re a fan of the adorable robot, here’s how you can get the Baymax skin in Fortnite.

Fortnite Baymax skin, cosmetic items, and how to get them

Fortnite has added the Baymax skin in the latest Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass and it’s called Hero Baymax. The outfit also has a selectable style called Samurai Hero Baymax that you can get from the pass as well. Both outfits are part of the Big Hero 6 set. You can grab the Battle Pass for 1,000 V-Bucks or by subscribing to Fortnite Crew for $12.

Hero Baymax Shogun skin in Fortnite
Epic Games

However, to get both the skins, you’ll need to reach at least level 80, where you’ll unlock Pages 11 and 12 in the Battle Pass, which will give you access to both outfits in the pass. Here are all the items you can get in the Big Hero 6 set, which are perfectly themed after the hero and go along with the outfit:

  • Baymax Wings glider
  • Care Provider emoticon
  • Baymax Booster contrail
  • Hero Baymax loading screen
  • Fist Bump emote
  • Hero Baymax outfit
  • Megabot back bling
  • Woodblock Print Samurai Baymax spray
  • Microbot Mallet pickaxe
  • Samurai Baymax loading screen
  • Samurai Baymax outfit style

You can also alternatively level up to level 80 by spending 150 V-Bucks per level, all the way up to 80 levels if you want to unlock the skin early. Purchasing tiers is not the most cost-effective way to go about unlocking a skin, however, and it’s best to complete those weekly quests and challenges that Fortnite releases from time to time.

