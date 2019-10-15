Fortnite: Chapter 2 is here and it is the largest Battle Royale update to date. There are tons of fresh features for players to jump into, including a completely revised map with new locations, fishing spots, new vehicles, and so much more. If you’re wondering just how much has changed (we’re all still waiting on those Patch Notes, Epic!), here’s a list of everything new on the Battle Royale map in Fortnite: Chapter 2.

New locations

By far, the biggest and most important change this time around is a (mostly) new map to explore. Gone are the days of Tilted Towers and Paradise Palms, and now it is time for Dirty Docks and Sweaty Sands. There are a total of 13 named locations, five of which are returning locations while the other eight are brand new.

Sweaty Sands

It all starts in the northwestern corner of the map with Sweaty Sands. Found on the edge of the map along with a handful of islands, Sweaty Sands is a beachfront point of interest that utilizes the new motorboats well.

There is a series of islands directly to the north of Sweaty Sands that include a crash site filled with good loot to grab. The beach town itself is divided into two main areas: the beach and the city.

On the beach, you’ll find tons of umbrellas, parties, and a few shops lined up right across the sand. The main attraction, though, is the long pier that is home to an ice cream shop at the end of it.

Inside the town of Sweaty Sands, you’ll find a bakery, fishing equipment store, and more. There is also a large hotel in the southeastern corner with multiple floors with plenty of loot to find. Last but not least, the building in the center of the town next to the hotel houses a new club dance floor to check out.

Holly Hedges

Directly south of Sweaty Sands, you will find the town of Holly Hedges. It is a quaint little town that is, strangely, surrounded by tall hedges that are too high to jump over. There are several small houses as well as a couple of large houses throughout the town.

There is a little garden park that you can find on the northern side of the town, complete with a nice chest at the back of it. The star of Holly Hedges, however, is the garden center store in the middle of town that is surrounded by various garden equipment and unused fountains.

Weeping Woods

Weeping Woods is a large forest area near the middle of the island. It encompasses a wide area that feels like a mix between the original Wailing Woods and Lonely Lodge. On the western side, you can find a river that runs through the forest and a large watchtower.

On the eastern side, there is a campground where there are RV’s, many tents, and several lodges for players to rummage through for loot.

Slurpy Swamp

In the southwestern corner of the island is the named location Slurpy Swamp. This murky area is filled with — you guessed it — swamps! These swamps surround a large factory in the middle which is really the main focus of this area. There are also several smaller buildings with a main one in the middle.

It is here that the slurp juice is likely created since it has spilled out into the swamps there. This gives the water around the factory a radioactive look and standing in it will recharge the player’s shields slowly.

Salty Springs

Just to the north of Weeping Woods is the returning location of Salty Springs. Like before, there isn’t a whole lot to this small town where you will find a few small and medium-sized houses. In the middle of town, though, there is a reboot van for reviving teammates.

On the eastern side of Salty Springs, you can find a gas station, a large house, and the Pizza Pete food truck.

Pleasant Park

Pleasant Park is largely the same as it was in previous seasons. It still features the signature rectangular shape with two and three-story houses surrounding a large park in the middle of town.

In the park, you will find the same pavilion with a chest, plus a soccer field on the southern edge of town with a chest in the middle of the field. There is also a gas station on the east side of town.

Craggy Cliffs

Craggy Cliffs can be found at the northern tip of the island, playing host to a small town with a few buildings. The most notable of these is the clocktower in the southeastern side of town that looks to come directly from the old version of Tilted Towers.

In the center of town is the Fish Sticks fast food restaurant that is complete with multiple floors and tons of seating. Lastly, there is a small dock right by the beach that looks abandoned.

Frenzy Farm

Frenzy Farm is a redone version of Fatal Fields from before. There are several plots for farming with barns and houses around them. These are all centered around a large mansion in the middle that is looming over the rest of the named location.

Steamy Stacks

Steamy Stacks is a nuclear plant-like area that has a couple of energy factories near the coast. There are a few different smaller buildings that you can visit with the main office building on the west side and two large reactors on the east side. Players are able to go inside the stacks and it will blast them up into the sky.

Dirty Docks

Dirty Docks is a gritty docks area on the eastern edge of the map that is filled with warehouses, cranes, and large boats. This industrial waterfront location is a far cry from the relaxing Sweaty Sands.

Retail Row

Like Pleasant Park, Retail Row is one of the most unchanged locations on the map. On the west side of town, you will find the same handful of houses that are on the outskirts of the shopping center to the east.

In the shopping center itself, you will find the same taco stand and big fish store. There is even the same water tower located in the southeastern corner of town.

Lazy Lake

Lazy Lake, at first, sounds like a blend of Loot Lake and Lazy Links, but it is far from either of those two locations. The only relation to Loot Lake is the water surrounding the location but, other than that, it is more of a fancier shopping area for the island.

There are several stores and places to shop around the town with a large building in the middle that houses a car repair shop. There are steps behind the building that will lead to a little cafe and other smaller stores. Southwest of the town is a waterfall that was first seen in the trailer for the new season.

Misty Meadows

At the southern end of the map, you can find Misty Meadows, which is the new version of Happy Hamlet. The town is split into two parts, with a bridge connecting them in the middle.

On the eastern side, there are a few shops and houses with a large fountain in the middle. On the other side, there is the old clocktower from before along with some more houses.

This article will be updated as we uncover more new content.

Editors' Recommendations