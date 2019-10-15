After almost two days of waiting, Epic Games has finally launched a quasi-reboot of its popular free-to-play game, Fortnite: Chapter 2. Along with a new name, the title’s Battle Royale mode also introduces a slew of new content from new items and vehicles, to new ways to earn experience points, challenges, as well as new missions for you to enjoy.

How to fish in Fortnite: Chapter 2

Completing a specific challenge will net you a fishing rod, allowing you to fish in-game. Fishing is one of the newest past-times you can partake in during battle and serves as another option for players to obtain new weapons (and even some actual fish). We are going to show you how to complete this challenge and snag the fishing rod.

Fishing Rod Locations

Finding an actual fishing rod is a lot easier than you may imagine. They are scattered all over the island, so no need to kill each other over the item. Once a new match has started, you can either obtain the rod by opening a chest near a body of water or if you find yourself on the north side of the map, venture over to Craggy Cliffs.

Once you have a fishing rod in your possession, you can start the challenge. Your goal is to catch a weapon with your rod. Head over to a body of water (any one will do) and cast your rod.

There is no specific time frame on exactly how long it will take to catch a weapon. Just like real-life fishing, to find the gun, simply leave your rod in the water for a little while and then reel your line back to you.

A number of things can happen when you reel your line back in; it could be a fish, a rusted can, absolutely nothing, or an excellent weapon for your inventory. Do not expect to catch a gun on your first cast; it may take a few attempts before you reel in a firearm. Keep in mind that you will still need to watch your back as enemies will always be out to kill you while you attempt to complete this task.

