 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Lego Fortnite is getting a massive update, including a new game mode

By
fortnite lego update new game mode brick life keyart
Epic Games

Fortnite’s various Lego modes have been around for just under a year, but they remain some of the most popular choices for players. With the one-year anniversary coming up, Epic Games announced a series of significant changes coming to the game type.

To begin with, Lego Fortnite will be renamed Lego Fortnite Odyssey. That’s because Lego Fortnite will become the hub for anything Lego-related within the Fortnite ecosystem and provide players with an easy way to start up any Lego game mode.

Recommended Videos

On December 10, Lego Fortnite Odyssey will see a Storm Chasers update that enables the Storm King boss fight. It also brings an overhaul of the progression system, new crafting systems, and a whole lot more. It might not be the PvE mode everyone first imagined for Fortnite, but it seems like a fun idea on paper.

An image of the Storm King in Lego Fortnite Odyssey.
The Storm King is one scary-looking dude. Sasi Charlanawat / Epic Games

The biggest news is that a new game launches on December 12. Lego Fortnite Brick Life is a “social roleplay game” that puts up to 32 players in the heart of a Lego city. The new game is expansive and comes with a lot of “sunset-drenched beaches” to explore, as well as locations like the Mourndale Academy, Durrr Burger, the Rooftop Club, and so much more.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

It’s worth noting that mobile players will unlock a special Chord Kahale outfit, although it will appear at the shop at a later date, so don’t stress too much if you miss it. Make sure to link your Lego and Epic Games accounts together to get the Mr Dappermint outfit, too.

Related

Choosing your home is equally as important. There are multiple lots throughout the city that you can pick, ranging from a warm and cozy house in the ‘burbs to snazzy apartments perched atop high-rise buildings. Out of the gate, players have access to a lot of different furniture options for personalizing their space, but even more items can be unlocked by completing various jobs like Sushi Chef, Fortune Teller, and Security Officer.

A screenshot of players gathering in Lego Fortnite Brick Life.
Stephanie Thoensen / Epic Games

If you need any evidence that the game will be a great experience, just check out the screenshots. It seems reminiscent of the old Lego Island game in many ways, but with just a touch of Habbo Hotel tossed in. Players can communicate through a text chat, using both text and emojis.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Epic Games just gave Fortnite veterans the best gift: permanent OG mode
Fortnite OG Key Art

If you're a long-time Fortnite player who can't stop asking where Tilted Towers disappeared to, this update is for you. Epic is bringing back Fortnite OG -- this time, for good. The game mode will cycle through the game's first season and let players revisit their favorite locations and loot just as they remember it from way back in 2017.

And when Epic Games says it's going back, it means all the way back. The mode will initially go through the seasons of Chapter 1, including all the loot changes and feature introductions. Think of it something like a crash course in the evolution of Fortnite; you can experience it just as players did back then and learn as you go. As a veteran of those early battle royale years, I can promise it was a vastly different experience than it is now.

Read more
The Nintendo Switch’s new fitness game punched me into shape
A trainer throws hooks in Fitness Boxing 3.

My body was having a rough week.

The trouble started on Sunday when I somehow managed to injure my foot so badly by simply going for a long walk that I couldn’t put weight on it for two days. I got it working well enough on Tuesday so I could go to a concert, but four hours of standing did a number on my legs. To make matters worse, I had a messenger bag over my shoulder throughout the night, which translated to even more pain by the time I got home.

Read more
The best fighting game on Switch gets a Cyber Week price cut
Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate doesn't need an introduction for most gamers. The series began as a casual fighting party game with the first installment back in 1999 on the N64, but evolved into a full-fledged competitive fighter over the years with nearly 100 playable characters (including DLC content) and even more stages to battle it out with friends.

Whether you're looking to dive into the Smash Bros. world for the first time with the purchase of a new Nintendo Switch this holiday season or are just on the hunt for deals on the classics, the Cyber Week discount on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is definitely worth checking out. You can grab one of the best Switch games out there at Amazon right now for just $50 (a cool 16% discount off the normal price). Seasoned Switch owners will know that discounts on first-party Switch games are few and far between, so this is definitely a deal you'll want to take advantage of — chances are you won't see this game at a better price for quite a while.

Read more