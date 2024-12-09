Lego Fortnite is getting a massive update, including a new game mode

Fortnite’s various Lego modes have been around for just under a year, but they remain some of the most popular choices for players. With the one-year anniversary coming up, Epic Games announced a series of significant changes coming to the game type.

To begin with, Lego Fortnite will be renamed Lego Fortnite Odyssey. That’s because Lego Fortnite will become the hub for anything Lego-related within the Fortnite ecosystem and provide players with an easy way to start up any Lego game mode.

On December 10, Lego Fortnite Odyssey will see a Storm Chasers update that enables the Storm King boss fight. It also brings an overhaul of the progression system, new crafting systems, and a whole lot more. It might not be the PvE mode everyone first imagined for Fortnite, but it seems like a fun idea on paper.

The biggest news is that a new game launches on December 12. Lego Fortnite Brick Life is a “social roleplay game” that puts up to 32 players in the heart of a Lego city. The new game is expansive and comes with a lot of “sunset-drenched beaches” to explore, as well as locations like the Mourndale Academy, Durrr Burger, the Rooftop Club, and so much more.

It’s worth noting that mobile players will unlock a special Chord Kahale outfit, although it will appear at the shop at a later date, so don’t stress too much if you miss it. Make sure to link your Lego and Epic Games accounts together to get the Mr Dappermint outfit, too.

Choosing your home is equally as important. There are multiple lots throughout the city that you can pick, ranging from a warm and cozy house in the ‘burbs to snazzy apartments perched atop high-rise buildings. Out of the gate, players have access to a lot of different furniture options for personalizing their space, but even more items can be unlocked by completing various jobs like Sushi Chef, Fortune Teller, and Security Officer.

If you need any evidence that the game will be a great experience, just check out the screenshots. It seems reminiscent of the old Lego Island game in many ways, but with just a touch of Habbo Hotel tossed in. Players can communicate through a text chat, using both text and emojis.