How to make a fishing rod in Lego Fortnite

Jesse Lennox
By

No survival game is complete without the ability to fish, which was why it was so odd that Lego Fortnite launched without this option. Thankfully, that has been rectified in an update, and we finally have a use for all those large bodies of water around the world. Games handle fishing in a few ways, but in this case, you just need to get yourself a rod and set up near some water to collect all the fish you can cook and eat. Of course, you can't just find a rod. Being a crafting game, you will need to make your own, and we've got the recipe for you so you can get right to fishing.

  • A Crafting Bench

A crafting screen with a fishing rod in lego fortnite.
Epic Games

How to craft fishing rods

Fishing rods come in four types in Lego Fortnite: Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Epic. You unlock higher tiers by creating different items, which are: * Common -- Cord * Uncommon -- Knotroot Rod * Rare -- Flexwood Rod * Epic -- Frostpine rod

Unlocking the recipe is just the first step, of course. You still need to actually make them.

Step 1: Common fishing rod recipe: * 1 Wooden Rod * 1 Wolf Claw * 2 Cord

Step 2: Uncommon fishing rod recipe * 1 Silk Thread * 2 Knotwood Rod * 3 Cord * 3 Wolf Claw

Step 3: Rare fishing rod recipe * 1 Drawstring * 2 Wool Thread * 3 Sand Claw * 3 Flexwood Rod

Step 4: Epic fishing rod recipe * 2 Drawstring * 3 Heavy Wool Thread * 3 Arctic Claw * 4 Frostpine Rod

