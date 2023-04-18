As part of a weekly challenge in Fortnite, players are tasked with dealing 200 damage with the Lock On Pistol. This challenge has caused some confusion, as acquiring the weapon isn’t as consistent as players might have hoped. In this guide, we’ll show you how to get your hands on the Lock On Pistol and how to deal 200 damage with it in Fortnite.

How to find the Lock On Pistol

First, you need to get your hands on the Lock On Pistol. Currently, the only known ways of finding one are by opening chests or collecting them from Supply Drops. The weapon isn’t available from NPCs or any method just yet. This means you’ll want to head to a high-traffic area like Mega City to find a bunch of chests. Keep in mind that Mega City will be busy, but there are plenty of chests available. If you want to play it safe, you can visit a different point of interest (POI). Keep opening chests until you get your hands on the Lock On Pistol.

How to deal 200 damage with the Lock On Pistol

To utilize the Lock On Pistol, line up the crosshairs on an enemy and watch the four quadrants fill up with a pink color. Once this happens, you can fire away, and the bullets will automatically connect, even if you aren’t on target (hence the name). The Lock On Pistol isn’t superpowerful, as body shots only deal 20 damage, while headshots deal 25. This means you’ll need between eight to 10 shots to deal 200 damage total with the weapon.

