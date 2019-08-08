Gaming

Fortnite season 10, week 2 challenges: Spray different gas stations

Grab a spray, pray, and tag some gas stations with this week's Fortnite guide

Cody Perez


Epic Games is continuing the new way of implementing the weekly challenges in season 10 with the release of the Spray and Pray missions in week two. No longer are challenges random, instead each week this season there will be missions that are tied together by a common theme. In the case of the Fortnite week two challenges, the theme this week is spraying graffiti all around the map.

This guide will focus on where to find the Gas Station locations on the map and tips for completing that mission. Before we get started, however, here are the various Spray and Pray missions that we have available this week.

Fortnite week 2 challenges: Normal and prestige lists

Fortnite season 10 week 2 challenges

Like usual, there are seven missions available this week but with a twist. When you complete a mission, you receive the next one and so on. You can find the full list of week two normal missions below:

  • Deal 500 damage with SMGs to opponents
  • Spray a fountain, a junkyard crane, and a vending machine
  • Spray three different gas stations
  • Find five lost spray cans
  • Search seven chests at Tilted Town
  • Deal 3000 damage to structures with a minigun
  • Eliminate three opponents less than 15km away with an SMG

As with all of the weekly missions this season, completing a challenge will also unlock its prestige version that is much harder but grants better rewards. Here is the full list of the seven prestige challenges this week:

  • Eliminate two opponents with the SMG in a single match
  • Search five chests inside containers with windows
  • Spray a vehicle in six different named locations
  • Visit two graffiti-covered billboards in a single match
  • Deal damage to 500 opponents with the minigun
  • Eliminate five opponents less than 5km away with an SMG
  • Eliminate five opponents in Tilted Town with the Tilted Teknique skin

Spray different gas station tips

Fortnite season 10 week 2 challenges

The biggest challenge this week is to spray three different gas stations on the map. Note that before we get started on doing this challenge, there are a few tips below that you should keep in mind when doing this challenge:

  • Be sure to complete this challenge in Team Rumble or any other big team mode
  • Equip your favorite spray before entering the match
  • All three gas stations must be different locations
  • This doesn’t have to be completed in a single match
  • Use the Party Assist feature if you need help from your friends or want to complete it together

How to spray objects in Fortnite

Fortnite season 10 week 2 challenges

Before we can complete the challenge, you’ll need to be sure to know how to spray objects in Battle Royale. First and foremost, you must have a spray equipped on your character before entering a match. To do this, head to the locker from the main lobby. From there, equip any spray you like into one of the six emote slots you have available.

Then, when you are in the game and are ready to spray one of the three gas stations, all you need to do is pull up the radial emote menu, select the spray you have equipped, and press the correct button for your platform to confirm it. Your character will then spray the graffiti upon the nearest surface directly in front of you.

Fortnite gas station location: Lucky Landing

Fortnite season 10 week 2 challenges

There are three locations that we recommend you head to for this challenge so that you can complete it all in one match, which is actually possible with this challenge. The first location we recommend is found just north of Lucky Landing on the southern edge of the F9 square on the grid map of the island. Spray the physical gas station itself as seen in our screenshot above.

Fortnite gas station location: Desert gas station

Fortnite season 10 week 2 challenges

The second recommended gas station is due east of the first in the desert. You can find this large truck stop on the border of the G9 and H9 squares on the grid map.

Fortnite gas station location: Paradise Palms

Fortnite season 10 week 2 challenges

The third and final recommended gas station location can be found on the southern end of the named location Paradise Palms in the I8 square on the grid map.

All other Fortnite gas station locations

Though we recommend those three specific gas stations since they are close to one another and can be sprayed in a single match, there are actually six gas stations on the island in total. Here are the locations of the other three gas stations:

  • On the east side of Pleasant Park on the border of the C3 and D3 squares
  • Directly south of Pleasant Park on the border of the C4 and D4 squares
  • On the north side of Salty Springs on the border of the F6 and F7 squares

Spray different gas stations challenge reward

Fortnite season 10 week 2 challenges

Your reward for this challenge depends on how many challenges you’ve completed. Here are the full set of rewards this week:

  • One challenge completed: 10 battle stars
  • Two challenges: 10 battle stars
  • Three challenges: 10 more battle stars
  • Four challenges: 5,000 experience
  • Five challenges: 10 more battle stars
  • Six challenges: 10 battle stars
  • Seven challenges: Spray can back bling

