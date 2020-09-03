Fortnite season 4 week 2 challenge guide: How to bounce on dog toys at Ant Manor

Another week, another new set of Fortnite challenges for you to complete. One of season 4 week 2’s challenges requires you to bounce on dog toys at a location called Ant Manor. This spot is unmarked on the map, so you might be having trouble finding it. Or maybe you’ve found it but can’t seem to find the dog toys to bounce on. Luckily, we’re here to help.

In this guide, we’ll show you where to find Ant Manor, where to find the dog toys needed to complete the challenge, and tips to make it go as smoothly as possible. Here’s how to bounce on dog toys at Ant Manor in Fortnite.

Where to find Ant Manor

Ant Manor isn’t labeled on your map, but we can direct you to its location. You’ll find it to the east of Holly Hedges, to the northwest of Weeping Woods. Use the image above for reference. You aren’t actually going to a manor per se, but rather a large doghouse that sits on top of a circular, elevated piece of land. Here, you’ll find a giant anthill, a dog bowl, and some bouncy tennis balls, which are the toys you need to jump on for this challenge.

When going for this challenge, it’s recommended to play Team Rumble so you can spawn back in if you die. With it being a new challenge, this area is extremely hot right now, so you’ll likely come across a handful of other players going for the challenge as well. You can certainly complete the challenge in regular Solo, Duos, or Squads modes, but you’ll be safer in Team Rumble.

Where to find dog toys at Ant Manor

Once you arrive, you’ll want to head directly inside the doghouse, assuming it’s safe to do so. Again, there will probably be other players here, so scout out the area first before making a move. You’ll see a tennis ball in the corner of the doghouse on the inside. Simply jump on it and you’ll bounce really high. There’s a chest toward the ceiling inside the doghouse. Open it and hopefully a decent weapon will be inside.

To complete this challenge, you need to bounce on four dog toys, and here’s where to find them.

First toy

On the inside of the doghouse in a corner — you can’t miss it.

Second toy

The next one is underground. You’ll notice some broken planks inside the doghouse that lead beneath you, so go ahead and jump down and you’ll see an orange tennis ball. Jump on it and move on to the next one.

Third toy

There is another dog toy underground. To find it, wrap around to the other side by following the path. Bounce on this one and you’ll end up back outside.

Fourth toy

The final bouncy ball is located to the right of the doghouse (if you’re facing the entrance). It’s up against some rocks on the side of the house. Jump on top and you’ll complete the challenge and get some sweet XP.

If you’re having trouble, make sure you tell your team you’re going for the challenge so they can watch your back. Otherwise, it might be best to wait until everyone else leaves the area so you don’t have to worry about anyone getting in your way.

