It’s week 13 of Fortnite’s season 5, and with it comes a new set of challenges for you to complete. This week’s objectives aren’t too tricky — most of the harder ones simply require you to visit specific areas that aren’t marked on the map. One of the first challenges you’ll likely go for requires you to scan a server at a Surface Hub. Of course, these servers aren’t marked on the map, so it’s up to us to tell you where to find them. There are three that spawn in fixed locations across the map, but you only need to scan one to complete the challenge.

There’s one each in Stealthy Stronghold, Colossal Coliseum, and Hunter’s Haven, and we’ll show you the locations of all three. Here’s how to scan a server at a Surface Hub in Fortnite.

Where to scan a server at a Surface Hub

As with many Fortnite challenges, you’ve got a few options for completing your objective. In referencing the map above (from Fortnite.gg), you’ll see the general locations of all three servers. It’s not quite specific enough, but below, we’ll go into more detail on how to find them all. Remember, you only need to scan one, so select a location based on where the Battle Bus starts at the beginning of a match. You can also attempt this in Team Rumble so you can respawn if you don’t make it.

Hunter’s Haven

All the servers are found in similar locations — which are typically hidden underground. First, head to the westernmost building in Hunter’s Haven. It’s a very small-looking building with a narrow set of steps that leads below. Go all the way down to the bottom floor and then head up the other set of steps across the way. Up one level is the server, right next to a balcony. Simply press Square on PlayStation, X on Xbox, or Y on Nintendo Switch to hack.

Colossal Coliseum

For Colossal Coliseum, you’ll want to head to the southern side of the area. On the south side toward the bottom floor is a brown gate you can destroy, so do that and then follow the steps down to the lower floor, just like we described with Hunter’s Haven. Then, go up the steps on the left, and immediately to the right is a door leading to a room containing a server.

Stealthy Stronghold

One the eastern side of the large structure in the center of Stealthy Stronghold is a hidden passage that leads below, just like the previous two locations. Follow the steps all the way down to the bottom floor. Across the room is a door you can go inside, which contains the server.

Once you hack one of the above listed servers, you’ll gain credit for completing the challenge, along with 20,000 XP for your Battle Pass!

