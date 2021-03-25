Fortnite challenge guide: How to craft mechanical bows

During the second week of Fortnite‘s season 6, you’ll be introduced to a new set of challenges. While many of them aren’t wildly difficult, some will require a bit of effort on your part. The first one that might cause you some trouble is crafting a Mechanical Bow, a Mechanical Explosive Bow, and a Mechanical Shockwave Bow. The main hurdle is simply knowing what materials are needed to craft each weapon.

Some of these materials are harder to find than others, but luckily, we’ve got some tips that should make it easier for you. In this guide, we’ll show you how to craft each of the weapons needed for the challenge. Here’s how to craft a Mechanical Bow, a Mechanical Explosive Bow, and a Mechanical Shockwave Bow in Fortnite

How to craft a Mechanical Bow

The first step in the challenge is to craft a Mechanical Bow. You can do this by combining any bow you find around the world with four mechanical parts.

Materials needed:

Any bow

Four mechanical parts

As always, refer to our Fortnite crafting guide if needed. The easiest way to find mechanical parts is to destroy vehicles. You can find some at the junkyard in Catty Corner or in the trailer park in the Weeping Woods. You can also collect them from enemy players after you eliminate them. Thankfully, bows are quite common and are usually found lying around inside buildings and huts.

Keep in mind, however, that you must craft the Mechanical Bow before being able to craft the next two weapons.

How to craft a Mechanical Explosive Bow

After you’ve crafted a Mechanical Bow, you’ll have the ability to construct a Mechanical Explosive Bow and a Mechanical Shockwave Bow. You can create them in any order, but from our experience, it’s easier to find the materials needed for the Mechanical Explosive Bow.

Materials needed:

Mechanical Bow

Six grenades

To craft the bow, you’ll need the aforementioned Mechanical Bow and six grenades. Grenades are quite common and can be collected from chests and found on the ground in main hubs, so we recommend hitting every chest you come across.

How to craft a Mechanical Shockwave Bow

As for the Mechanical Shockwave Bow, this one is a little trickier.

Materials needed:

Mechanical Bow

Two shockwave grenades

You’ll still need the Mechanical Bow, but this time you need to combine it with two shockwave grenades. These are harder to find, but they do have a chance of dropping from supply drops and can also be found scattered around the world. We recommend just playing normally, and you’ll eventually come across them during the later stages of the match. It also helps if you play with a squad who can be on the lookout for the shockwave grenades. The more eyes, the better.

Once you’ve crafted all three Mechanical Bow types, you’ll earn 24,000 XP.

