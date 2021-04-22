Fortnite challenge: Visit Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie’s Lighthouse

One of the final challenges you’ll likely attempt to complete during Fortnite season 6, week 6 is visiting Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie’s Lighthouse. This challenge isn’t difficult by any means, but it can be confusing if you’re unsure of where to go. As with many similar challenges, the game doesn’t exactly tell you where each spot is located, so you’ll need some assistance if you want to get it finished.

In this guide, we’ll show you where to find all three spots, and we’ll provide some tips for visiting them as quickly as possible. Here’s how to visit Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie’s Lighthouse in Fortnite.

Map of all locations

If you just want a quick overview of where each spot is located, take a look at the map above (thanks to Fortnite.gg). As you can see, all the locations are found on the northwestern side of the map, so you can either start on top and work your way down or vice-versa. Either way, that’s a simple look at where to find them all.

We recommend attempting this challenge in Team Rumble, as you can utilize your parachute more than in the standard battle royale modes. (In regular battle royale, once you land, you can’t use your parachute again.) We advise that you start at the top of the lighthouse, then glide off the top to hit Fancy View in the middle, and then make your way to Rainbow Rentals to the south. Build a tall ramp after visiting Fancy View so you can glide from the top, allowing you to cover more ground before the storm hits.

If you only manage to get to one or two spots before the match ends, don’t worry — your progress will carry over from match to match, so you can boot up another game to pick up where you left off. Below are more detailed descriptions of each spot.

Where to find Fancy View

Fancy View is found on the western coast of the map and contains John Wick’s house. The nice thing about this challenge is that the radius for each location is huge, so you just need to approach the house to gain credit. No need to step foot in an overly specific spot.

Where to find Rainbow Rentals

Rainbow Rentals is found on the beach, just south of Fancy View. It overlooks the water and contains many beach chairs. Simply walk up to this area to receive credit.

Where to find Lockie’s Lighthouse

The most obvious location is Lockie’s Lighthouse, which is in the northwest portion of the map on an island. It’s northwest of Stealthy Stronghold and is easy to spot. We advise landing on top so you can easily glide off to continue the match. After you’ve visited all three spots, you’ll complete the challenge and earn 24,000 XP.

