Fortnite season 6, week 5 challenges and how to complete them

It’s a new week, which can only mean one thing: The newest set of Fortnite challenges is live and ready to go. It’s week 5 of season 6, and the latest set of challenges requires you to familiarize yourself with the game’s vehicles. Aside from that, the rest of the tasks are ones you’ll likely make progress toward while playing normally, so you shouldn’t have too many difficulties making your way through this week’s quests.

Despite this, you’ll have a much easier time getting through the list if you’ve got some help, which is where we come in! Here, we’ll go through all of the new challenges, along with tips on how to complete the tough ones. Here are Fortnite’s season 6, week 5 challenges and how to complete the more difficult quests.

Recommended reading:

Season 6, week 5 challenges

Remember, it’s a good idea to take a look at the latest challenge list before diving in, just so you’re aware of what you need to do. In general, you won’t have too many difficulties this week, but a few of them will require you to be aware of specific locations.

The full list is as follows:

Deal damage with SMGs (1,000)

Search ammo boxes (5)

Use a campfire (1)

Modify vehicles with off-road tires (3)

Drive from Sweaty Sands to Colossal Crops without leaving the vehicle (1)

Maintain a speed of 65 or greater for 4 seconds in a vehicle (1)

Get 2 seconds of airtime in a vehicle (2)

Challenges like dealing damage with SMGs and searching ammo boxes will come naturally, but others — such as modifying vehicles with off-road tires — will require some extra knowledge. For the more difficult quests, we’ve got guides on how to complete them below.

Season 6, week 5 challenge guide

Modify vehicles with off-road tires

The main thing to know about this challenge is that you must visit specific garages around the map to acquire the upgrade materials. Be sure to check our guide below for more details on how to upgrade your vehicles with off-road tires.

Drive from Sweaty Sands to Colossal Crops without leaving the vehicle

This one is straightforward: Land at Sweaty Sands, make sure your vehicle has around 30% gas or so, and then mark Colossal Crops on your map. Then drive there without getting out of your car and you’ll finish the challenge with little to no issues.

Maintain a speed of 65 or greater for 4 seconds in a vehicle

The easiest way to complete this challenge is by using the Whiplash vehicle, which always spawns in the garage in a house to the far west of Sweaty Sands. It’s along the shore of the west side of the map, so hop in and stick to the main roads to climb up to 65mph. Use your booster if you have to.

And those are all the challenges you’ll need help with during Fortnite’s season 6, week 5. Luckily, this week’s list isn’t too difficult, so you should be able to complete them quickly. Remember, if you’re having trouble, consult with a squad and play in Team Rumble so you can respawn if you get eliminated.

Editors' Recommendations