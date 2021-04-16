Fortnite challenge guide: Modify vehicles with off-road tires

One of the vehicle-related challenges you might be unfamiliar with during Fortnite‘s season 6, week 5 requires you to modify vehicles with off-road tires. As with many of the challenges that appear throughout the season, the game doesn’t do a great job of explaining how this mechanic works.

Fortunately, we’ve got all the details on how to upgrade vehicles during the game’s latest season. Here’s how to modify vehicles with off-road tires in Fortnite.

How to modify vehicles with off-road tires

The first thing you need to know about this challenge is that you can complete it across Battle Royale or Team Rumble modes. For the sake of simplicity, Team Rumble tends to be the best, as you can come back if you get eliminated. But fortunately, the challenge is simple enough that you shouldn’t have much trouble completing it quickly, even if you’re in a Solos match.

Nonetheless, boot up a match type of your choice and visit one of the garages indicated by the tire icons above (thanks as always to Fortnite.gg). Pick one that’s out of the way so you’re less likely to be joined by other enemy players. Land by the garage, and there should be a car inside surrounded by stacks of tires. Slash the tires with your pickaxe, and you’ll be able to collect an item called “Vehicle Mod: Off-road Tires.”

For this challenge, you’ll need to modify three vehicles, so pick up three tires total, and they’ll appear in your inventory in the bottom right of the screen. Select the tire, and you’ll have the option to throw it by using the right trigger. If you throw it at a vehicle (a drivable one — the vehicles with boots on the wheels won’t count), you’ll be able to modify them.

That’s all there is to it. Just throw the tire at the vehicle and it will be modified with the large tires, which will count towards the challenge. Just do this two more times and you’ll gain credit for completing the quest. If you’re having trouble finding more vehicles, try visiting the other garages shown in the map above. These have cars and tires that spawn consistently, so you’ll have a guaranteed way of getting it done reliably.

Though if you simply walk around each garage area, there are normally other vehicles scattered about. The other thing to note is that your progress carries over from match to match, so if you only manage to modify one vehicle before the end of the game, don’t worry. You can pick up where you left off in another match. Once you’ve modified three vehicles, you’ll gain 24,000 XP for your troubles.

