Luke, Leia, and Han Solo join Fortnite’s Star Wars Skywalker Week

DeAngelo Epps
By

Fortnite is throwing yet another Star Wars celebration. Skywalker Week is the name of the event, and to mark the occasion, the battle royale is introducing three new skins: Luke Skywalker, Princess/Commander Leia Organa, and Han Solo.

Defend the Galaxy in Fortnite During Skywalker Week

Fortnite is no stranger to crossing over with the Star Wars universe. In various updates over the past years, the title has introduced various faces from the series, like Din from The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and even the iconic Darth Vader.

This is surprisingly the first time Luke is appearing as a playable skin in Fortnite despite having one of the largest roles in the Star Wars series. He appears in multiple forms, both in his New Hope and Return of the Jedi outfits. Leia and Han Solo also come with multiple outfit choices that span their film appearances.

This Skywalker Week update also includes the return of Star Wars weapons like lightsabers and the E-11 Blaster Rifles. The chaotic junk rift is also making its grand reappearance with this new collection of artillery. R2-D2 and the Millineum Falcon also come with the update as back-bling accessories.

As always, the latest Star Wars update is packed with various special quests where players use unvaulted weapons from the series. These quests are based on the Star Wars universe and have players traveling to different locations inspired by the series and completing goals inspired by it.

You can get in on the Star Wars celebration and bring power to the force with Luke, Leia, and Han Solo in Fortnite‘s Skywalker Week update right now.

