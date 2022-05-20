Fortnite uses the force to add Obi-Wan Kenobi to its roster

Fortnite just finished celebrating Star Wars Day by returning skins, weapons, emotes, and gliders from the film series to the item shop for two weeks. Now, another character from a galaxy far far away is joining the battle royale. Obi-Wan Kenobi is getting turned into a skin to coincide with the release of Disney+’s series featuring the Jedi.

The Obi-Wan skin is being added a day before the release of the Disney+ series. The new skin can be purchased individually or with an entire bundle of the Jedi’s swag that will most likely appear in the show.

The items are Obi-Wan’s dessert essentials backpack, a blade pickaxe, the Jedi Interceptor glider, and Obi-Wan’s message emote. Each of these items comes included in the Obo-Wan bundle, which adds a special loading screen, or players can pick and choose which they’d like to purchase instead.

Sadly, there’s no lightsaber pickaxe to be seen, as many were expecting. This is most likely due to the force-user weapon of choice being an in-game weapon that can be found whenever Epic decides to un-vault them, as it did recently for Star Wars Day.

It’s also possible to unlock the Obi-Wan skin and back bling backpack early. For the competitive Fortnite crowd, there is the upcoming online competition on May 22 called the “Obi-Wan Cup.” Competitors play up to ten matches and if enough points are reached by the time the event ends, they unlock the items early.

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s item bundle hits the Fortnite item shop for purchase on May 26.

