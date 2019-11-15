Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order came out on Friday for consoles and PC and The Mandalorian is currently streaming on Disney+, but you don’t need either of them to get some new Star Wars content today. Fortnite introduced Imperial Army Stormtroopers into the battle royale mode, and you can grab the character skin for a limited time.

Available until November 17 at 7 p.m. ET, the Imperial Stormtrooper Outfit makes you look just like the classic grunts from the Star Wars films and games. The classic “Wilhelm Scream” might be missing, but you’ll still feel like an intimidating Stormtrooper who is probably going to be killed by a Jedi or member of the Rebels after missing all of your blaster shots.

You can purchase the Imperial Stormtrooper outfit in the item shop just like you would other cosmetic purchases, but you can also get it entirely free if you purchase Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order via the Epic Games Store. The standard version and a Deluxe Edition are both available via the store, with the latter also including cosmetic skins for your ship and droid, a digital artbook, and behind-the-scenes videos for an additional $10.

Getting Fortnite skins via your purchase is certainly a tempting incentive for purchasing Fallen Order on the Epic Games Store, but PC players have several options for buying the new game. Electronic Arts recently brought its games to Steam, and it can be purchased on the publisher’s own Origin platform. Those with a Premier membership get the game included, as well.

As we approach the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker next month, we will likely see additional collaborations with various games, so Star Wars fans will be able to keep themselves entertained almost nonstop. Along with the aforementioned games and television series, you can also check out Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney World and Disneyland. The new addition to the resorts includes universe-inspired food and beverages, a Millennium Falcon ride, and an opportunity to create your own lightsaber and help Rey fight against the First Order. Wait times thus far have been fairly long, but going during a colder period should help reduce the queues.

Looking for more Star Wars gear? Check out our Mandalorian gift guide.

